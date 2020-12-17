Ian McKellen feels 'euphoric' after receiving COVID-19 vaccine

Gandalf has been protected. Actor Ian McKellen, who played Gandalf in The Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit trilogies and Magneto in the X-Men films, among many other roles, received his first shot of the COVID-19 vaccine on Thursday, the English National Health Service announced in a press release.
McKellen himself tweeted out a photo of the shot, writing, "I feel very lucky to have had the vaccine. I would have no hesitation in recommending it to anyone."
McKellen elaborated a bit more about the shot in the release, saying, "it took a few minutes and then it was done."
The actor also said he hopes the vaccine will signal the beginning of a return to normal.
"I really hope that, as more people get vaccinated, we will move further along the path back to a more normal way of life, particularly for the arts, which have suffered so much this year," he said. "We all have a part to play in the fight against coronavirus, and doing our bit and getting vaccinated will save lives."
The NHS notes that recipients of the vaccine will need a second shot in about 21 days.
New movie calendar for 2020 and 2021 following coronavirus delaysSee all photos
The information contained in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and is not intended as health or medical advice. Always consult a physician or other qualified health provider regarding any questions you may have about a medical condition or health objectives.