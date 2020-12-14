First US COVID-19 vaccines have begun. Where you are in line and how long you could wait

Sarah Tew/CNET

Health care workers and nursing home residents in New York are now among the first in the US to begin receiving the coronavirus vaccine after the Food and Drug Administration authorized the first vaccination for emergency use. The vaccine, a formula made by Pfizer and BioNTech, has begun rolling out with an extremely limited number of doses, meaning relatively few Americans will receive coronavirus immunizations in the remaining days of 2020.

So, who's first in line for the initial COVID-19 vaccine doses and how long until it's your turn? The unfortunate reality is that most people in the US will have to wait several months at least before they might have access to a coronavirus vaccine. Worse still, it could be a matter of years before everyone in the world can get vaccinated against COVID-19.

Here's what we know of the coronavirus vaccine rollout so far, as well as where you might fall in the priority list. (And here's how much you might expect to pay for your COVID-19 vaccine.) This article was updated recently with new information, and is intended to be a general overview and not a source of medical advice.

How many doses of COVID-19 vaccine will we have?

There are over 330 million people in the US, but Pfizer says it expects to send the US 25 million doses by the end of 2020, or enough to vaccinate about 12.5 million Americans, as each recipient will need two doses. That's roughly the populations of New York City and Los Angeles combined. Moderna, which has a similar type of vaccine as Pfizer, says it will be able to make about 15 million vaccine doses at first, which can treat 7.5 million people (again, two shots per person).

Senior US government officials could be vaccinated within days

On Sunday, a top US official said in a statement that senior officials in Washington will be among the first to receive vaccinations. "Senior officials across all three branches of government will receive vaccinations pursuant to continuity of government protocols established in executive policy," said John Ullyot, a national security spokesperson, according to CNBC.

"People working in the White House should receive the vaccine somewhat later in the program, unless specifically necessary," President Donald Trump's Twitter account tweeted hours later. "I am not scheduled to take the vaccine, but look forward to doing so at the appropriate time."

White House staffers have been told "they were scheduled to receive injections of the coronavirus vaccine soon," The New York Times reported Monday, citing two sources.

Health care workers, nursing home staff and residents

Frontline health care workers who are particularly at risk of being exposed to coronavirus, including the roughly 20 million US doctors, nurses, lab technicians, EMT and hospital staff, will be at the top of the list, according to recommendations posted by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Employees and residents of long-term care facilities like nursing homes should also be part of the first batch of inoculations, according to the guidelines.

Ultimately, the decision on who gets first dibs on a COVID-19 vaccine belongs to state governors in consultation with their own public health experts, but states typically follow CDC guidelines, The New York Times reported.

Essential workers, older adults and people with medical conditions are next in line

The next priority tier for coronavirus vaccinations includes the following groups.

Essential workers: Approximately 87 million US workers provide the basic goods and services we need to survive. Most can't work from home and many jobs require interacting with the public, so guarding against COVID-19 among this population would have a ripple effect across the whole country while also reducing critical service interruptions.

People with underlying medical conditions: Specifically, the 100 million or so people with conditions putting them at high risk for illness or death from COVID-19. Any disease affecting the lungs, but also anything that could compromise a person's immune system, like cancer or HIV, would be included.

Older adults: It's widely accepted that risk of severe complications from COVID-19 increases with age. The ACIP recommends the approximately 53 million US adults age 65 and over be among the first to get vaccinated.

Where does everyone else fall in line?

The reality is that you should expect to wait. The top US infectious disease expert, Dr. Anthony Fauci, told Good Morning America in November that he expects "the ordinary citizen" should be able to get a vaccine by April, May or June 2021.

The first vaccines may be ready for the general population as soon as late February or March, Secretary of Health and Human Services Alex Azar told NBC on Dec. 14.

In the interim, you're still expected to adhere to pandemic safety practices like universal mask wearing, avoiding crowds, maintaining social distancing and washing our hands even more than usual. That includes everyone; vaccinated and unvaccinated alike (keep reading for more on what to expect).

When can children be vaccinated?

Pfizer's vaccine has been approved for emergency use for people aged 16 and above. Children under 16 years old will not be eligible to receive the vaccination at this stage. You can read more about kids and the COVID-19 vaccine here.

Now that vaccines are here, when can we resume normal life?



Infection rates in the US are skyrocketing, with the seven-day rolling average now over 223,000 new infections per day, according to the COVID Tracking Project, and nearly 300,000 deaths as a result of the coronavirus.

One of the key advisors on President-elect Joe Biden's COVID-19 task force, Dr. Michael Osterholm, has recommended a nationwide lockdown in the US for four to six weeks to help contain the rapidly spreading virus, although Trump said in November there would be no lockdown under his administration.

Experts agree that people who leave their households will need to continue to wear masks, avoid crowds, maintain social distancing and practice regular hand-washing until further notice.

Whether or not COVID-19 vaccines are effective at stopping the spread of the coronavirus will depend a lot on how our bodies build immunity to the disease. Here's what we know so far about whether you can get COVID-19 more than once. Testing is also key to slowing the coronavirus' spread -- learn about a device that can produce COVID-19 test results in under 90 minutes. And read up on how all of these issues and more affect Biden's plan to fight COVID-19.

