Have an iPhone? Here's how to store your COVID vaccine card in Apple Wallet

Your physical COVID-19 vaccine card isn't the only way to show proof you've been immunized. If you've got an iPhone or Apple Watch, you can easily add your vaccine card information to the Wallet app to show that you're fully vaccinated. (You can add a digital COVID-19 vaccination card on Android devices, too.) All you need to do is double-click the side button and your digital vaccine card will appear, showing the vaccine manufacturer, vaccination and booster shot dates -- and a QR code that can be scanned to verify the records.

However, you first need the right documents to get it transferred to your smartphone. As long as you're running iOS 15 and have the correct QR code or downloadable file of your COVID-19 vaccine records, you can take advantage of this feature on your Apple device.

We'll tell you everything you need to know about the Apple Wallet feature and more. Before adding your card, make sure your phone has the latest software update so it's running iOS 15.2. Plus, here's how to add your vaccine card to your Apple Watch. And some states have COVID-19 vaccine apps, too. We've recently updated this story.

Add your vaccine card using a QR code

If your vaccine provider gave you a QR code when you got your shot, you can scan it using your iPhone's camera. When your phone recognizes the code, a Health app notification will appear. You'll have the option to add it to your Apple Wallet and your Health app for easy access.

Upload a file from your vaccine provider

If you received a link to download your COVID-19 vaccine record, you can tap the link on your iPhone to save the information. The link should give you the option to add your card to Apple Wallet and the Health app.

Add your existing immunization record to Apple Wallet

If you connected your provider in the Health app to access your medical records you may see your COVID-19 immunization record in the app. You'll see a notification under Vaccination Record in the app. Tap Add to Wallet and you're done.

Update your Apple Wallet if you get a booster dose

If you receive a third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, it won't automatically update in your Apple Wallet. Instead, you'll need to use one of the methods above to scan it onto your phone.

What to do if you only have a printed card

For now, Apple only accepts verifiable records, which means you'll have to contact your provider to ask for a QR code or downloadable file to use the Apple Wallet feature. If not, there are other ways to store your vaccine status on your phone. Some states have COVID-19 vaccine apps for residents but if yours doesn't, a clear picture should work just fine, too.

Other upcoming updates to Wallet in iOS 15 include support for digital versions of government-issued IDs such as driver's licenses. One rumor suggests that Apple will verify IDs like those using facial recognition, similar to an approach already used by some banking institutions to authenticate transactions on the iPhone.

