Apple's WatchOS 8.1 update lets you keep your COVID vaccination card on your wrist

With the new update, you can open the Wallet app to present your vaccination card.

The new WatchOS has more than just a few bug fixes.

 Scott Stein/CNET

Apple released WatchOS 8.1 on Monday along with MacOS Monterey and iOS 15.1. WatchOS 8.1 is the first update to the WatchOS 8, which launched in September. The new update for the Apple Watch includes support to house your vaccination card in the Wallet app, bug fixes, enhanced fall detection and Fitness Plus with SharePlay support, according to a report from MacRumors.

CNET reached out to Apple for comment, and we'll update when we hear back.

The new WatchOS update is free through the Apple Watch app on your iPhone (tap General and then Software Update). Apple announced the Apple Watch 7 at its Oct. 15 event. The new watch starts at $399 (AU$599, £369). 

