Prime Day fitness deals: What to expect from Amazon's exercise equipment sales

Amazon Prime Day 2021

Amazon's annual Prime Day has begun, which means it's the perfect time to invest in fitness gear you can actually afford. Exercise equipment can get pricey, especially smartwatches and big-ticket items like exercise bikes and weight benches. But during Prime Day, Amazon's drastic sales mean some fitness items will be marked way down.

Whether you're brand-new to Prime Day or a sale-hunting veteran, you know that finding the best deals can become overwhelming. Read on to get prepared so you can make the most of Prime Day this year. And remember: Prime Day deals are only available to subscribers to Amazon Prime, which costs $119 per year.

What fitness deals to expect during Prime Day

For Prime Day 2021, you can expect a range of fitness equipment to go on sale, such as workout machines, smartwatches, weights, mats, shoes and apparel. Amazon is often flooded with sales from lesser-known brands, but you'll also likely see deals from companies like Fitbit and Reebok.

While you can't see what's going to go on sale ahead of time, past years are a pretty good predictor. Last year's best Prime Day fitness deals included a Marcy recumbent exercise bike for almost 40% off and a Marcy folding weight bench at more than 20% off. We also saw some major discounts on smartwatches, ranging from as much as $450 off a Garmin Approach S40 to as little as $14 off of an Apple Watch Series 6. There were also some smaller sales on big items, like a $50 discount on Bowflex's C6 indoor exercise bike.

Amazon also discounted tons of activewear last year, including apparel from Champion, Under Armour and Columbia. There were great deals on some targeted workout accessories, such as a slant board for stretches and a bicep isolator.

We're expecting to see similar deals this year.

Now playing: Watch this: Amazon Prime Day: Watch before you shop

How to get the best Prime Day fitness deals

Sales have already begun in the days leading up to Prime Day. The biggest price drops, however, take place during the two official days of the sale, and they often don't last for long. To make sure you don't miss out, check in often and grab items quickly. Amazon often offers "lighting deals," which are only available for 6 hours or less during Prime Day.

But how do you know which deals are really worth it? It's easy to get carried away and add something to your cart simply because it's on sale and time is running out. But to avoid wasting money on equipment you won't use, it's best to focus on what you actually need. What is your home gym missing? What have you been dying to get your hands on? Those are the items that are worth purchasing on Prime Day.

Sometimes, even huge sales aren't as enticing as they seem. Always shop around on other websites to see if you can find a better price elsewhere. Browser extensions like Pricescout or The Camelizer are helpful for checking out an item's price history across websites, so you can see whether the price is likely to go up, stay the same or drop even lower after Prime Day.

CNET will be diving deep into Amazon's Prime Day 2021 fitness deals to uncover the best sales out there. We'll update this page with deals as we find them.

The information contained in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and is not intended as health or medical advice. Always consult a physician or other qualified health provider regarding any questions you may have about a medical condition or health objectives.