Delta starts automatically blocking adjacent plane seats for flight bookings

Delta Airlines is now automatically blocking adjacent plane seats when customers make a flight reservation. The coronavirus social distancing measure will last until at least Sept. 30, the airline said Thursday. The company will also now allow parties of three or more to book seats together, including middle seats,

"Health and safety remains Delta's top priority," said Dwight James, senior vice president of pricing and revenue management at Delta. "We'll continue evaluating our policies to maintain the high standard of care."

Previously, Delta Airlines said it would limit capacity to 60% in the main cabin and 50% in first class while also blocking off some window and aisle seats. Other major airlines that are limiting capacity by blocking off seats are Alaska Airlines, Hawaiian Airlines, JetBlue and Southwest.

As of July 30, Delta is also extending its change-fee waiver for any new flights purchased through Aug. 31, and offering travel rebookings for up to two years for anyone who purchased flights prior to April 17 for travel in 2020.

