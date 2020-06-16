Coronavirus cases top 8 million worldwide

John Moore/Getty Images

More than 8 million Coronavirus cases have been confirmed around the world, according to tracking numbers from Johns Hopkins University. As of Tuesday morning, there have been more than 437,000 deaths around the globe due to COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus.

The news of the somber milestone comes less than a week after US COVID-19 cases reached 2 million. More than a dozen states in the US have reportedly seen an uptick in COVID-19 cases as states ease stay-at-home orders and reopen businesses. The US has seen the largest total number of confirmed coronavirus cases and deaths, according to Johns Hopkins, followed by Brazil with over 888,000 cases as of Tuesday.

The novel strain of coronavirus, which can develop into a respiratory illness known as COVID-19, was discovered in Wuhan, China, in late 2019 and has spread worldwide. A vaccine for the virus may not arrive until 2021.

If you're worried that you may have contracted the coronavirus, the CDC has listed symptoms to help you choose whether to be tested. Those symptoms include coughing and shortness of breath along with two of the following:

Fever

Chills

Repeated shaking with chills

Muscle pain

Headache

Sore throat

New loss of taste or smell

Here's how to find a coronavirus testing site near you and how COVID-19 can affect children.

