US reaches 2 million coronavirus cases

The US has now more than 2 million confirmed cases of COVID-19, according to tracking numbers from the John Hopkins University and Medicine Coronavirus Research Center, bringing the country to a somber milestone. As of early Thursday, there have been nearly 113,000 deaths, more than 533,000 people have recovered and more than 21 million have been tested across the nation.

It comes six weeks after the US reached 1 million cases, and 13,000 people have died in the last two weeks.

