Coronavirus test: How long does it take to get COVID-19 results back?

Enlarge Image James Martin/CNET

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO website

Testing production is continuing to ramp up across the US, but many areas throughout the country are still struggling to obtain coronavirus test kits -- and some say the situation could become more complicated with the responsibility of coronavirus testing falling to individual states. However, nasal swabs, antibody testing and home test kits are becoming widely available, the Washington Post reports.

Some cities, such as San Francisco and New York City, are opening more testing sites for protesters who may have been exposed during the protests in support of the global Black Lives Matter movement.

The challenge is that testing is uneven. From who can get a COVID-19 test to the difficulty of finding a testing site in your area and even how long the test results take to come in, many of us still have plenty of questions.

In most cases, your doctor should let you know a time frame for getting your coronavirus results back, but that can vary from hours to even a week or longer. Here's what we know about how long it takes to get tested and how to find out your results.

James Martin/CNET

When can I get a COVID-19 test?

As more tests become available, finding a testing site near you may be easier. Some areas have drop-in testing centers. In general, you may need to have a doctor's order and make an appointment with a testing facility, a measure that could help keep crowds of people waiting to be tested from gathering all at once and overwhelming the testing site and staff.

However, if you're a high-risk patient or experiencing severe symptoms, such as trouble breathing, you should seek medical attention immediately. Call your doctor for a referral to a testing clinic in your area.

What is the coronavirus test like?

If you're not taking an at-home test, when you go to get screened for the coronavirus you'll either be directed to a clinic or to a drive-through testing site. If you're waiting in a medical facility, it's recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that you wear a face covering to prevent spreading the virus to others. Note that many facilities may require you to wear a face mask.

The most common type of testing for COVID-19 today is a nose swab test that's similar to screening for other flu viruses (though antibody blood tests are on the horizon). In the earliest COVID-19 nasal tests, the doctor will swab the inside of your nose for several seconds with a long, single-use tool that looks like a giant Q-Tip reached the upper part of the throat. Lately, tests seem to gravitate toward a nasal swab in one or both nostrils with a shorter range.

Antibody testing, which requires a blood sample, is also becoming increasingly available. Regardless of how you're tested, the sample is sealed and sent to a laboratory to determine if you have COVID-19.

Read more: Need a pulse oximeter? These models are in stock starting at $24

When will I get my COVID-19 test results?

In theory, it takes only a few hours for the lab to determine if you've acquired the coronavirus. But depending on where you live, it can take up to a week or more to get your results back. It also depends on how many tests have been administered in your location. For example, some facilities, like those in New York, are overwhelmed by the number of people getting tested. Therefore, the waiting period may be longer.

In May, members from the National Guard in New York packaged around 350,000 COVID-19 testing kits to deliver to communities in need.

Other states, like California, have experienced a backlog of test results. That may soon change in pockets across the state. Norton Healthcare originally said test results would take longer than anticipated because of increased testing nationwide but now says the results will be delivered within three to five days.

The Cleveland Clinic in Ohio said patients in the hospital who are very ill or high risk typically receive their results within 24 hours. Patients who are tested at a drive-through facility, however, get their results back within a few days.

Once your results are available, your doctor will contact you to let you know if you've tested positive or negative for the coronavirus.

Now playing: Watch this: High-tech tools to detect coronavirus

What if I test positive for the coronavirus?

If results show that you've been infected with COVID-19, make sure to let everyone you've come in close contact with in the last two weeks know. Ask your doctor for the next steps and continue to isolate yourself at home.

Contact tracing, which is a system that helps identify people you've come into close contact with, can help stem the spread to others. We also have some guidelines for taking care of yourself if you're infected with the virus.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention say you can leave the house again once you've had no fever for at least 72 hours (without medicine), symptoms like coughing have improved and at least seven days have passed since your symptoms first appeared.

For more information on coronavirus testing, here's how to find a coronavirus testing site near you and check wait times, who qualifies for COVID-19 testing and what you need to know about a coronavirus home testing kit.

The information contained in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and is not intended as health or medical advice. Always consult a physician or other qualified health provider regarding any questions you may have about a medical condition or health objectives.