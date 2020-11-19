Citing COVID-19, CDC says Americans shouldn't travel for Thanksgiving

Kent German/CNET

Because of a surge in coronavirus cases, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has officially made a strong recommendation against traveling for the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday. At a press conference Thursday, agency heads clarified that the recommendation isn't a requirement but said that since COVID-19 is commonly spread by people not showing symptoms, you could accidentally transmit the disease to your loved ones if you travel. The press conference was reported on earlier by CNBC.

Dr. Henry Walke, the CDC's COVID-19 incident manager, led the press briefing alongside Dr. Erin Sauber-Schatz, the head of the community intervention and population task force. Walke noted that transportation hubs are of particular concern given that people might have trouble maintaining their distance while waiting in line for buses and planes.

If you're planning to travel anyway, the CDC posted on Thursday updated guidelines for staying safe during the Thanksgiving holiday. The agency also has a list of recommendations for holiday celebrations and small gatherings.

New coronavirus cases are on the rise in all 50 states. The number of people in the hospital with COVID-19 in the US has doubled in the past month, according to the Associated Press.

The information contained in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and is not intended as health or medical advice. Always consult a physician or other qualified health provider regarding any questions you may have about a medical condition or health objectives.