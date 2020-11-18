More than a quarter million people have died in the US from coronavirus, according to tracking numbers from Johns Hopkins University on Wednesday, by far the highest total in the world. The grim milestone comes about six weeks after the US surpassed the 1 million fatalities mark.
Global coronavirus infections now exceed 56 million, with the recent second wave of the virus accounting for a quarter of the total. Nearly 1.3 million people worldwide have died from the virus since it emerged late last year
The information contained in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and is not intended as health or medical advice. Always consult a physician or other qualified health provider regarding any questions you may have about a medical condition or health objectives.
Discuss: US death toll from coronavirus surpasses quarter million mark
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.