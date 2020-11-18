US death toll from coronavirus surpasses quarter million mark

Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

More than a quarter million people have died in the US from coronavirus, according to tracking numbers from Johns Hopkins University on Wednesday, by far the highest total in the world. The grim milestone comes about six weeks after the US surpassed the 1 million fatalities mark.

Global coronavirus infections now exceed 56 million, with the recent second wave of the virus accounting for a quarter of the total. Nearly 1.3 million people worldwide have died from the virus since it emerged late last year

