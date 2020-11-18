CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

Houseparty in Fortnite Best Buy Black Friday 2020 ad Xbox Series X restock AMD Radeon RX Boeing 737 Max Subaru BRZ Black Friday AirPods deals
Featured Fitness Sleep Healthy Eating Caregiving Personal Care

US death toll from coronavirus surpasses quarter million mark

The US has logged more than 11 million cases of the virus, according to numbers from Johns Hopkins University.

gettyimages-1229673542

Coronavirus test samples are seen as people line up for free COVID-19 test ahead of Thanksgiving in Queens, New York City.

 Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images
For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO website.

More than a quarter million people have died in the US from coronavirus, according to tracking numbers from Johns Hopkins University on Wednesday, by far the highest total in the world. The grim milestone comes about six weeks after the US surpassed the 1 million fatalities mark.

Global coronavirus infections now exceed 56 million, with the recent second wave of the virus accounting for a quarter of the total. Nearly 1.3 million people worldwide have died from the virus since it emerged late last year

The information contained in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and is not intended as health or medical advice. Always consult a physician or other qualified health provider regarding any questions you may have about a medical condition or health objectives.