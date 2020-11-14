Is Black Friday 2020 canceled? No, but here's how COVID changes it

Thanks to COVID-19, this Black Friday (Nov. 27) won't exactly look like those of previous years -- but that doesn't mean that you have to miss out on the deep discounts that normally make it one of the biggest holiday shopping days of the year. Here's what you need to know.
Many stores are closed on Thanksgiving (but open on Black Friday)
A number of stores have bucked the usual holiday tradition and will be closed on Thanksgiving this year. Of course, they'll be "open" online, and most have already started offering deals. This year, online ordering will be your best bet for holiday gift shopping on Black Friday -- select curbside pickup as a backup plan if your items can't be delivered in the time frame that you need.
If you still insist on having a Black Friday experience inside a store, stop and reevaluate your priorities. Seriously, there's zero reason to go into a crowded store in the middle of a pandemic. And anyone who does venture into a store will be required to wear face masks or coverings (regardless of local ordinances), since nearly all national retailers require that precaution for entry.
The retailers below are closed on Thanksgiving Day but open Black Friday. (National times are listed, but hours may vary based on local COVID health regulations or other factors.) Per our advice above, we're providing the hours for curbside pickup opportunities; please don't shop in the stores themselves.
- Best Buy (most stores open at 5 a.m. on Nov. 27)
- GameStop (open at 7 a.m. on Nov. 27)
- Home Depot (open at 6 a.m. on Nov. 27)
- Sam's Club (open at 7 a.m. on Nov. 27)
- Target (open at 7 a.m. on Nov. 27)
- Walmart (open at 5 a.m. on Nov. 27)
All stores are open online, no face mask required
Sensing a pattern here? Shop online, and you'll get access to nearly all the same deals. Stay in your pajamas, browse on your phone, tablet or laptop and keep a mug of your favorite hot beverage nearby -- mask-free, no less. We're constantly curating and updating our lists of best Black Friday sales and deals by retailer:
- Best Black Friday deals available now
- Every Black Friday ad scan we've found
- The best Black Friday deals at Amazon
- The best Black Friday deals at Walmart
- Best Buy Black Friday ad scan
- Home Depot Black Friday deals
- Lenovo Black Friday deals
- HP Black Friday deals
- Newegg Black Friday deals
More Black Friday online deals
Looking for Black Friday deals by product category? No problem, we've got that covered too:
- Best Black Friday 2020 TV deals
- Best Black Friday deals on Apple device: iPad deals, MacBook deals, AirPod deals and more
- Best Black Friday Apple Watch deals
- Best Black Friday AirPods and AirPods Pro deals
- Best Black Friday 2020 laptop deals
- Black Friday Nintendo Switch bundle will be available on Nov. 22
- PS5 has been released: Check for inventory restock at Amazon, Walmart, GameStop, Best Buy and more
- Xbox Series X restock? Check availability at Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart and more
See CNET's Holiday Gift Guide for more gift ideas
If you're interested in gift ideas at specific price points -- or for specific people in your life -- we've got some suggestions.
The information contained in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and is not intended as health or medical advice. Always consult a physician or other qualified health provider regarding any questions you may have about a medical condition or health objectives.
Discuss: Is Black Friday 2020 canceled? No, but here's how COVID changes it
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.