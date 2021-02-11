Biden says US will have enough COVID-19 vaccines for every American by end of July

James Martin/CNET

President Joe Biden has announced buying enough coronavirus vaccine supply to vaccinate 300 million people in the US by the end of July -- though this doesn't mean everyone will be vaccinated by then.

"We've now purchased enough vaccine supply to vaccinate all Americans," Biden said Thursday afternoon. "We're now on track to have enough supply for 300 million Americans by the end of July."

Actually administering the vaccines of all Americans could take longer than this, however, as vaccinations are managed at a state and local level.

"Just this afternoon, we signed the final contracts for 100 million more Moderna and 100 millions more Pfizer vaccines," Biden said, adding he also got the companies to agree to moving up the delivery dates of 100 million doses promised by the end of June to the end of May, and the remaining 200 million to be delivered by the end of July.

Here's where to get a COVID-19 shot, and how to track how many vaccines are available in your state.

