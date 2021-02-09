How many COVID-19 vaccinations in your state? How to track it

Sarah Tew/CNET

Wondering how many people have been vaccinated against the coronavirus in your state? You're not alone -- Americans were expecting 20 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine to be administered before the end of 2020, but the US has only now just reached a little over 41 million.

President Joe Biden signed an executive order to release all COVID-19 vaccines, with a goal of administering 150 million vaccines within 100 days. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's new tracker shows how many people have received the first dose, as well as the second booster shot, so you can keep track in your state. At this time, the tracker doesn't show which cities are receiving the most vaccines, but it's likely to be the most populated areas.

Here's how to track the number of COVID-19 vaccine doses that have been distributed in your state. Also, here are medical charges you may encounter if you get the vaccine.

Track COVID-19 doses for every state

To track the number of COVID-19 vaccines distributed in your state, visit the CDC COVID data tracker webpage (it works best if you use a desktop browser). Here, you'll see a map of the US -- move your cursor over each state to see total doses administered, doses distributed, people who have received one or more doses and people who have received both doses.

How often is the CDC tracker updated?

The tracker map is updated daily by 5 p.m. PT (8 p.m. ET). The CDC says the data is updated as soon as it's reviewed and verified, but delays can happen. For accurate numbers, check back frequently.

Which vaccines are people getting?

Currently, there are two vaccines approved by the Food and Drug Administration in the US -- Moderna and Pfizer. At the time of writing, Pfizer has been more widely administered, with more than 17.3 million shots given. Moderna, which was approved after Pfizer, is currently at more than 14.7 million doses administered. Over 100,000 doses administered haven't been identified yet.

What do the definitions mean on the tracker?

The tracker uses several definitions to show shots distributed and administered. Here's what they all mean.

Total doses administered: This is the total number of COVID-19 shots that have been given to people. It includes the first and second doses that each person has received.

Total doses distributed: This is the total number of COVID-19 vaccines the states have received.

People receiving one or more doses: This represents the total number of people who have received at least one dose of vaccine.

People receiving two doses: This represents the total number of people who have received both doses of the vaccine.

This information is reported to CDC by state, territorial and local public health agencies. Federal entities report on dose number, administration date, recipient ID and date of submission.

