Beyond Prime Day: Save up to 60% on eyeglasses at GlassesUSA

Amazon Prime Day 2021

GlassesUSA ranks among our favorite places online to buy eyeglasses, and the online eyeglass retailer is having a big slate of sales -- with a Prime Day tie-in. Now, there are quite a few codes in play here, but they'll save you between 25 and 60%.

Use code DEAL60 to save up to 60% on basic prescriptions.

to save up to 60% on basic prescriptions. Use code LENSES50 to get up to 50% off an upgrade to your lenses (polarized, mirrored, tinted, transitions).

to get up to 50% off an upgrade to your lenses (polarized, mirrored, tinted, transitions). Use code PREMIUM25 to get up to 25% off certain designer brands.

to get up to 25% off certain designer brands. Use code BOGOFREE to buy one, get one (offer can include one set of premium frames).

to buy one, get one (offer can include one set of premium frames). Use code SUN10 for 10% off all sunglasses.

for 10% off all sunglasses. Use code CONTACTS25 for 25% off contact lens orders.

The number of available promotions are a bit dizzying so to make sure you're not leaving money on the table be sure to check out their

The cherry on top? If someone you know may be in need of a new set of specs, you're in luck as they are currently offering a (conditions apply). Tempting -- and just in time for Prime Day.

With a handy photo-uploader tool to view how different frames will look on your face and thousands of selections to choose from, this is a fun place to shop. They offer free shipping, and you have 14 days to return your order for a full refund. There is a 1 year manufacturer's warranty on all glasses ordered.

