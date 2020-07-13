Apple probably won't reopen its offices until 2021, report says

SOPA Images/Getty Images

As coronavirus cases surge across the US, Apple reportedly no longer thinks it will be able to have corporate employees return to work in the offices in 2020. The tech giant is also encouraging retail employees to work remotely as more store locations shutter, according to a report from Bloomberg on Monday.

Apple didn't immediately respond to request for comment.

The tech giant, which held its annual Worldwide Developers Conference digitally last month, began closing stores internationally and restricting employee travel in early March. Later that month, Apple made the call to keep all its stores shuttered indefinitely. While some Apple stores began to re-open in May, rising numbers of coronavirus cases led the company to close them once again this month. People can still shop online.

Now playing: Watch this: Tim Cook opens WWDC, addresses racial inequality and...

The information contained in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and is not intended as health or medical advice. Always consult a physician or other qualified health provider regarding any questions you may have about a medical condition or health objectives.