Apple recloses more stores due to coronavirus spikes

Timothy A Clary/Getty Images

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO website

Apple is reportedly reclosing 30 more stores due to surging coronavirus cases. The closures will happen in in Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Oklahoma, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana and Alabama, according to a tweet from Mark Gurman of Bloomberg News.

In the recent weeks, Apple has reclosed 77 US stores, according to a report from CNBC.

Apple didn't immediately respond to request for confirmation.

Now playing: Watch this: Tim Cook opens WWDC, addresses racial inequality and...

The information contained in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and is not intended as health or medical advice. Always consult a physician or other qualified health provider regarding any questions you may have about a medical condition or health objectives.