Airline Mask Mandate Is Extended by 15 Days. Here's the Latest

The April 18 expiration date for mask mandates on airplanes and other public transportation is being extended by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The new expiration date is now May 3. Last month, some pilots, flight attendants and 21 states with Republican attorneys general, all filed lawsuits against the current federal masking rules.

The federal mandate requires travelers to wear masks on buses, subways, trains, ferries and other forms of public transit. The original order from the CDC has been in effect since Feb. 1, 2021. First set to expire on March 18 that year, the mandate has now been extended four times since.

We'll explain what's happening with the new May 3 deadline for ending the airplane mask mandate, including whether it may be extended yet again. For more information, here's the latest on the BA.2 variant of COVID-19, how to find free COVID antiviral pills and how to order more free COVID tests. We'll update this story as new information develops.

Could the mask mandate be extended past May 3?

The mandate has been extended four times now and could be again, depending on any new strains of COVID-19 that could develop. The most recent extension was put forth to monitor any potential increases "in severe virus outcomes as cases rise in parts of the country," the AP reported Wednesday.

The mask requirements will remain in place and will continue to be evaluated "based on the state of the virus," White House Coronavirus Response Coordinator Jeff Zients said during a March press briefing.

The US has experienced a dramatic drop in the number of new COVID-19 cases since February, and the political pressure to end the airplane mask mandate is rising -- the Senate passed a bill in March to eliminate transit mask requirements, with eight Democrats joining the yea votes.

On the flip side, many travelers are not ready for masks on airplanes to end. A Harris Poll of 2,097 respondents from April 3 shows that 60% of Americans support extending the masking requirements beyond the deadline.

Which states are challenging the mask requirement?

Twenty-one states are suing to end the mask mandate on public transit. All 21 states have Republican attorneys general. Here's the current list: Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Utah, Virginia and West Virginia.

Do flight attendants want to keep the mandate?

Flight attendants as a group haven't taken a stance on whether or not to keep the mask mandate in place, the Association of Flight Attendants said. They are, however, in charge of enforcing the mandate, which also means dealing with passengers refusing to comply.

A group of nine flight attendants from Allegiant, American, Delta, Frontier, Southwest and United filed a lawsuit in late March, alleging that the mask mandate is unconstitutional. The flight attendants contend that mask requirements on airplanes lead to hostility and violence toward them, per ABC4.

As of April 12, the Federal Aviation Administration reported 744 out of 1,150 cases of unruly passengers in 2022 have been related to face masks. Given those numbers, an expired mandate could significantly decrease the number of in-flight violent altercations.

Will individual airlines continue to require masks?

It's unlikely the airlines would individually require masks for flyers once the mandate ends. On March 23, Airlines for America, an industry association that includes the top seven US airlines, sent an open letter to President Joe Biden asking him to end masking and international predeparture testing requirements. The organization said that the rules "no longer make sense in the current public health context" and that "science clearly supports lifting the mask mandate."

Generally, airlines follow protocols put in place by the Transportation Security Administration, so if the mandate isn't extended, the airlines are likely to return to the "no mask necessary" policy.

"We remain in communication with the Administration as they reassess the existing mask requirements and work to identify a path forward from COVID-era policies," an AFA representative told CNET. "We are encouraged by the lifting of mask requirements in all 50 states and other COVID-related restrictions across the country."

A Southwest Airlines representative said the company doesn't have anything to offer on this topic at this time. "Like the rest of our industry, Southwest is subject to federal mask mandates as implemented via the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's original order."

Which international airlines have already ended masks on flights?

While the US requirements for masks on airlines get nearer to expiration, several international airlines, particularly in Europe, have recently eliminated mandatory masking on flights.

On April 4, Norwegian Air announced that it was removing mask requirements for all of its flights. Norwegian flies almost entirely within Europe.

British Airways has also lifted its mask requirements on some of its flights, following the end of mask mandates in England and Wales.

Swedish airline SAS eliminated required masking on flights within Denmark, Sweden and Norway. All passengers over 6 years old traveling to or from other countries must still wear masks.

On March 16, Virgin Atlantic made masks optional for fliers traveling to Barbados, St. Lucia, Antigua, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Grenada, Trinidad and Tobago, the Bahamas and Jamaica.

Icelandair has also made masks optional for all flights except those to and from Canada, the US and Germany.

The UK-based airlines easyJet, Jet2 and Tui have all lifted in-flight mask requirements for flights that originate and end at locations that don't require masks, including England, Wales and Northern Ireland.

How can I stay protected after the mask mandate is lifted?

If you're concerned about COVID-19 while traveling, there are a few measures you can take to help keep yourself protected.

Wear a face mask while in flight.

Choose a window seat, if possible -- this exposes you to fewer people than an aisle seat.

Stay up to date on your vaccines.

Wipe down your seat and tray with a disinfectant cloth.

Wash or sanitize your hands before eating.

