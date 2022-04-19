Biden Administration to Appeal Mask Mandate Ruling

Sarah Tew/CNET

The Department of Justice said Tuesday it will appeal the decision by a federal judge in Florida to remove the nationwide mask mandate on transportation. In a statement, spokesperson Anthony Coley said the Justice Department and the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention "disagree with the district court's decision."

The appeal will be "subject to CDC's conclusion that the order remains necessary for public health." On April 13, the CDC extended the mask mandate to May 3. If the CDC concludes an order remains necessary for public health after that, the Justice Department will appeal.

"The Department continues to believe that the order requiring masking in the transportation corridor is a valid exercise of the authority Congress has given CDC to protect the public health. That is an important authority the Department will continue to work to preserve," Coley added in a statement.

A federal judge on Monday overturned the US government's mask mandate on public transportation, calling it "unlawful."

The mandate "exceeds the CDC's statutory authority and violates the procedures required for agency rulemaking," US District Judge Kathryn Kimball Mizelle said in a ruling on Monday in Tampa, Florida.

The mandate had been extended to May due to the increase in COVID-19 cases driven by the BA.2 sub-variant.

