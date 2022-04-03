Sarah Tew/CNET

The Biden administration began issuing free at-home COVID test kits to US households in January. If you've used up the first set of kits, you can now order another batch via COVID.gov/tests.



Even as COVID-19 cases continue to decline, getting tested for the coronavirus is still crucial -- especially now that the BA2 variant, dubbed "stealth omicron," is the dominant strain in the US and mask mandates and vaccine requirements are coming to an end.

Every home in the United States is eligible to order two sets of four at-home tests. "If you already ordered your first set, order a second today," according to the government site.

The process takes less than two minutes: Below, find out how to get more test kits, when they'll arrive and what to do if you have problems.

How to get free COVID-19 tests



You only need to provide the Postal Service with a few bits of information to get your free test kits. You won't be asked to provide any credit or debit card details, as both the tests and shipping are free. Here's how to get your free test kits.

1. Visit special.USPS.com/testkits. You can also get there via covidtests.gov.

2. Enter your contact details and shipping information.

3. Click Check Out Now.

4. Verify that your information is correct and select Place My Order.

The Postal Service said it will start shipping more COVID-19 test kits in March. All orders will be shipped via First Class Package Service.

People who can't access the website or who have trouble ordering online can call a hotline -- 800-232-0233 -- to order their free tests.

How can I track my order?

Once you place your order, you should receive a confirmation email. When your package ships, you'll receive email notifications providing you with shipping updates, including a tracking number and estimated delivery date.

You can either click the tracking link or copy and paste the tracking number into the Postal Service's website's tracker.

How many test kits can I get?

According to the USPS, each residential household is eligible for two sets of four free at-home rapid antigen COVID-19 tests.

Only one person per address will be able to place an order for the free tests -- even if you have more than four people living in your home.

Can I choose which brand test I get?



No, there isn't an option to choose which brand of test you will receive. All tests are rapid antigen tests authorized by the Food and Drug Administration, like iHealth.

When will the test kit arrive?

Tests are typically sent out within 7 to 12 days of an order being successfully placed and are delivered by the USPS within one to 3 days of shipping.

What if I haven't received my first batch of test kits?



The USPS says its site has had some difficulties recognizing certain residential addresses, especially apartment buildings, multifamily homes and residences connected to commercial properties.

Since households are limited to four free tests, some residents of multi-unit dwellings have been denied due to a neighbor's previous order.

If you have had issues placing an order, you can file a service request online or call the USPS Help Desk at 800-ASK-USPS.

Is it OK to use a test kit that was left outside?

According to the FDA, manufacturers have ensured the tests remain stable at various temperatures, "including shipping during the summer in very hot regions and in the winter in very cold regions."

But a test may be impacted by being left outdoors in freezing temperatures or being used immediately after being brought inside from freezing temperatures.

The ideal temperature to store rapid antigen COVID-19 test kits is between 59 and 86 degrees Fahrenheit.

To ensure appropriate performance with a test delivered in freezing temperatures, bring the package inside and leave it unopened at room temperature for at least two hours before opening.

"As long as the test line[s] appear as described in the instructions, you can be confident that the test is performing as it should," according to the FDA site.

