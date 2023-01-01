7 New Year's Wellness Resolutions You'll Actually Stick To

It's practically a yearly rite of passage to set the grandest New Year's resolutions. This will finally be the year we run a marathon, lose 100 pounds, convert our fluid intake entirely to kale smoothies, read every book on our e-reader and sleep exactly eight hours every night without fail.

By the middle to end of January, it starts feeling like our fantastic New Year's goals were always impossible. By February, they're a faded memory.

Setting smaller and more attainable goals can help us avoid the rollercoaster of striving for large goals and considering it a failure when we don't achieve them perfectly. Smaller goals can be far easier to incorporate into our daily lives. Tailoring our New Year's wellness resolutions to our individual tastes and lifestyles will make them feel like a more natural extension of our day. Read on to find actionable wellness goal ideas.

Attainable wellness goals for 2023

Getty Images/JulPo/E+

Below are some ideas for smaller wellness goals to use as New Year's resolutions. These ideas may be easier to fit into your day and can be pleasant boosts to your overall lifestyle.

CNET

Go on daily walks

Exercise is one of the common New Year's resolutions, but it's also one we tend to lapse on. Some 73% of people who set fitness goals as their New Year's resolutions quit before they hit their targets. Hitting the gym hard each day can quickly feel like a chore and wear you out.

Try not to think in terms of exercise, instead think of it as added activity. Focus on completing the activity itself rather than setting a certain number of pounds to lose or weight to lift.

A good example is setting a goal to go on a daily walk. You could take it during a lunch break or in the morning or evening. Treadmills or indoor tracks can work for bad weather days. Focusing on a brisk, uplifting walk can make the activity feel more manageable. In fact, walking is an excellent stress buster.

Enrich your diet

Don't cut out the foods you love. Instead, add enriching foods to your meals. If you want to add more fruits and vegetables, try out a new delicious roasted carrot recipe or some healthy fruit smoothie recipes. You're not on a diet; you're on a healthy culinary exploration. As you find out how delicious fruits and veggies can be and how much better they make you feel, you might naturally end up reaching for fruit and vegetable juice over a fizzy drink.

You might also look into your diet and find ways to add vitamins you might be missing. Taking a quality daily multivitamin, for instance, can be a very easy way to enrich your diet.

Create a bedtime routine

Another attainable New Year's goal is to start a better sleep routine. Small and attainable changes right before bed can help your overall sleep quality. Lowering the temperature of your bedroom at night, reading more uplifting content right before bed and trying meditative techniques like progressive muscle relaxation can be small ways to create a healthy bedtime routine. Read how to get a good night's sleep in our guide.

Be more aware of mental health

You might also take some time to read up on mental health issues. Know the signs of anxiety and depression and take steps to seek help if needed.

If you feel more everyday signs of stress, you can also try meditation or other stress-busting apps like Calm. You might also make a note to talk to someone you trust instead of bottling up your emotions, make an effort to plan social events with friends or start a journaling habit to keep an eye on how you're feeling.

You might also choose to focus on activities that bring joy. You could watch your favorite movies or read inspiring autobiographies, as a couple of examples.

Set aside time for self-care

Just a little bit of time each day for self-care can really make a difference in how you're feeling. You don't have to go on a month-long meditation retreat -- just spending 30 minutes in a relaxing bath, or reading before bed or playing with a beloved pet each day can help you relax and remember to enjoy the little things.

Spend more time outside

Going outside and interacting with nature can actually boost both physical and mental health, as noted by the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health. Humans actually have an instinct called biophilia, which means we tend to want a connection with nature, and we feel better when we spend time outdoors.

Enjoying the outdoors can range from planning a full camping trip or hike on the weekend to spending some time gardening out on the patio or walking in a park. These pleasant activities can be fun respites throughout the week.

Find easy organizational and cleaning hacks

Plenty of us want to get more organized in the new year. Having a well-organized space can help us feel more in control, and a cleaner home can reduce allergens and germs. But rather than undertaking the massive project of Marie Kondo-ing your whole home, find small, actionable hacks that you can complete in under an hour or so and space out when you do them.

Organize a drawer here or there, donate the clothing you no longer wear that naturally accumulated at the back of the closet or create a decorative natural-product cleaning supplies rack. Small, bite-sized organizational steps can help the whole project feel more manageable. And adding some creativity can make it feel like a fun hobby.

Bottom line

Getty Images/Tony Anderson/Digital Vision

Wellness goals don't have to be another stress point in your life. Think of it as adding some additional fun time or needed me time to your week. Wellness can range from stress-busting walks in the park to experimenting with delicious veggie casserole recipes or even watching your favorite comedy movie.

The information contained in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and is not intended as health or medical advice. Always consult a physician or other qualified health provider regarding any questions you may have about a medical condition or health objectives.