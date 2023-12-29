Score Big Savings With This Woot Sale on New and Refurbished Samsung TVs

Samsung makes a lot of products, from appliances to phones and tablets, but one area where it does particularly well is TVs. In fact, Samsung makes some of the best TVs on the market, so it's no surprise that they are highly sought after -- and expensive. Luckily, there's a massive sale at Woot on new and factory-reconditioned models, so you can pick up one of Samsung's high-end TVs for a relatively low price. There are also TVs from LG and Vizio, but the star of the sale is Samsung.

The sale ends on Jan. 31, so be sure to pick up something by then. Remember that sooner is better since stock may not last.

Many of the TVs are pretty high-end. If you want something new that's an OLED, the cheapest option is a 65-inch S90C Series that has quantum HDR and Dolby Atmos Object Tracking Sound Lite, going for just $1,590 rather than $2,598. If you're willing to go with a refurbished Vizio instead of a Samsung, the Vizio OLED Premium 4K TV is going for $1,100 and has a 120Hz refresh rate, which is great for gaming, sports and action-packed content. We also suggest the 65-inch LG C2 OLED TV, which CNET rates very highly. A refurbished model will run you $1,250, which is a steal.

There are also some solid QLED models up for grabs, including relatively inexpensive options like a new Samsung Neo QLED 4K QN90B Series that's on sale for $798 instead of $1,198. We'd be remiss not to mention Samsung's QLED The Terrace Outdoor TV, which, as the name suggests, is perfect for using outdoors. This new 65-inch model is going for $2,998 instead of $3,998. There is also a massive factory-reconditioned 85-inch Samsung QLED Q950T Series with an 8K resolution. It will run you a whopping $3,700, but that's a good price for a high-resolution TV this big.

Of course, we also have to mention Samsung's The Frame TV, which is as much of a piece of art as it is a TV. You can grab a factory-refurbished 55-inch version for just $900 or the 75-inch version for $1,600. You can also get the TechOrbits Tripod TV stand for just $60, which looks like an easel and will make your Frame TV look like a painting. It only fits 45-65 inch TVs.

If none of the TVs in the complete Woot TV sale tickle your fancy, check out some other great TV deals we've rounded up.