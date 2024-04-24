You Can Get a Fitbit Sense With 40% Off, but Only if You're Quick

The Fitbit Sense is an incredible smartwatch that can help you track all manner of fitness stats, even ones you've probably not considered before. The sheer volume of information it provides makes it great for anyone who's driven by data and aiming for better fitness. It can be a bit pricey though, but that problem's solved with today's sale, which takes 40% off of the Fitbit Sense on Woot. The sale expires in just a few days, or when sold out, so you don't have long to nab one at the low $150 price.

Though it's since been replaced by the Fitbit Sense 2, the original Fitbit Sense is still a powerful fitness tool. Not only can it track not only standard things like your heart rate and sleep quality, but also check your skin temperature, your oxygen saturation, and even the actual rhythm of your heart. Along with that, it still manages to be incredibly comfortable, keep you abreast of notifications as you'd expect with any of the best smartwatches, and it has a battery life that can last up to six days.

It's also water-resistant up to 50 meters, has a built-in GPS to accurately track your steps, and has plenty of modes to play around with to make sure the stats you're getting are completely accurate. It also looks good, and while it might not be cool to say so, that always helps when you're going to be wearing something pretty much all the time. It's a solid all-rounder, basically, which is good if that's what you need and don't want to fork out several hundred dollars on the latest Apple Watch.

