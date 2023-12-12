Holly Jolly Pixel Watch Deals: Save on the Pixel Watch and Pixel Watch 2

With holiday shopping in full swing and a new year on the horizon, it's never been a better time to shop for a smartwatch. For Android fans, Google's Pixel Watch is one of the best smartwatches on the market right now. It even earned a CNET Editors' Choice Award when it first hit shelves last fall, with reviewer Lisa Eadicicco describing it as the "Apple Watch alternative that Android device owners have been waiting for." And now, with the October release of the Google Pixel Watch 2 -- which Eadicicco described as having many of the perks and features she had hoped the first version would have -- it's a great time to upgrade or shop for either the original or the latest version of the Pixel Watch.

How much does the Pixel Watch cost?

The first-gen Pixel Watch is available with or without cellular connectivity. Prices originally started at $350 for the Wi-Fi version and $400 for the cellular model in the US. However, with the release of the Pixel Watch 2, prices on the first Pixel Watch have dropped. Here's how the pricing currently breaks down:

Pixel Watch (Wi-Fi): $280

Pixel Watch (cellular): $330

For the Pixel Watch 2, pricing on the updated model has followed the initial pricing on the first generation and is listed as follows:

Pixel Watch 2 (Wi-Fi): $350

Pixel Watch 2 (cellular): $400

Regardless of which Pixel Watch most piques your interest, our roundup of Pixel Watch deals will help you get your hands on one without paying full price. We've gathered the best Pixel Watch deals from retailers and carriers available right now below to help you score one for less.

Best Pixel Watch 2 deals

The Pixel Watch 2 has a similar design to its predecessor, but it comes with several key upgrades that should make this Android wearable worth the investment for a lot of Google fans, including upgraded performance, automatic workout detection, added safety features, stress tracking capabilities, a new heart rate sensor and more. While we haven't had the chance to try it out yet, we expect these changes to generate a lot of interest.

Finishes for the Pixel Watch 2 include matte-black with an obsidian active band and champagne gold with a hazel active band -- both of which are also available on the older model -- as well as polished silver with a bay active band and polished silver with a porcelain active band. And if you're upgrading from a Pixel Watch, your data can be transferred through Google One.

The battery life for this smartwatch should last 24 hours, according to Google. And this watch includes an always-on display and faster charging than the previous model. Some carriers -- such as AT&T and T-Mobile -- are offering discounts on the Pixel Watch 2 with the purchase of a new Pixel 8 Pro -- but below you will only find deals that do not require you to purchase another device.

Pixel Watch 2 at Google Store Save $50 plus trade-in offers avaialble Google is currently offering $50 off on all color variants of the Pixel Watch 2, bringing the price of $350 down to $300 for the Wi-Fi model. The 4G LTE Bluetooth/cellular version is also discounted: It's currently $350, down from $400. This current offer is set to expire Dec. 23 at 12 a.m. PT. In addition, you can score some savings via credit if you have an eligible watch to trade in. Trading in the first-gen Pixel Watch will get you up to $110, while an Apple Watch 7 will net up to $105 and a Galaxy Watch 5 or 5 Pro can earn you up to $55 in credit. You'll also get six months of Fitbit Premium and one month of YouTube Music Premium, which is a nice bonus to have, but be advised this offer is for new users only. See at Google Store

Pixel Watch 2 at Verizon Up to $180 off with trade-in or $400 off two Verizon has two deals on the Pixel Watch 2: If you are looking for two watches, you can take advantage of the buy-one, get $400 off the second one, which is essentially buy-one get-one free. If you already have a smartwatch and want to upgrade, Verizon is offering up to $180 off with an eligible trade-in. You must have an eligible plan for your smartwatch; the trade-in credit is split up between 36 bill credits, in credit applied over 36 months. See at Verizon

Pixel Watch 2 at Amazon Save $55 Right now you can get several color variants of the Pixel Watch 2 (Wi-Fi) for $295 at Amazon, a $55 savings. Choose the LTE model and you'll still save: it's currently listed at $350, which gets you $50 off the regular retail price. See at Amazon

Pixel Watch 2 at Target Like the other major retailers, Target is offering $50 off both models of the Pixel Watch 2 (Wi-Fi and LTE). It's worth noting this deal is online only, so don't expect to see this discount in stores. Nearly all color variants are currently in stock. Also of note, Target is offering a $50 Target gift card when you purchase a bundle of the Google Pixel Watch 2 (WiFi only) with the Google Pixel 8 phone. This does not apply to the LTE version. See at Target

Pixel Watch 2 at T-Mobile $200 off T-Mobile is taking half off the Pixel Watch 2, dropping it down to $200 when you buy one on a new line. The discount is applied as bill credits over 24 months. See at T-Mobile

Best Pixel Watch deals

Google's first Pixel Watch features a round display, interchangeable bands and customizable watch faces. And the Pixel Watch is available in four different finishes: matte-black with an obsidian active band, polished silver with a charcoal active band, polished silver with a chalk active band or champagne gold with a hazel active band. The bands are interchangeable, and many third-party options are already available for endless customization options.

Wear OS has been redesigned for the round display, and the watch features all of the Google apps you would expect, plus fitness features powered by Fitbit smarts. It runs on an Exynos 9110 processor along with a coprocessor and should last for 24 hours per charge, according to Google. It includes accurate heart-rate tracking and can take an ECG from the wrist, and will be updated with the ability to take blood-oxygen saturation measurements. As with the Apple Watch, fall detection is built in.

Interestingly, unlike other Wear OS smartwatches, the Pixel Watch is only compatible with Android. In a move akin to Apple's approach with the Apple Watch, you'll have to remain within the Google ecosystem to enjoy Google's new wearable.

Pixel Watch at Google Store Save $80 and up to $175 off with trade-in Bot the Wi-Fi and LTE Pixel Watches are currently marked down by $80, making the Wi-Fi version $200 and the LTE $250. Plus, you can get some money back when trading in a smartwatch. While the company does tout up to $175, most smartwatches are going to earn you closer to $50 in trade-in value. See at Google Store

Pixel Watch at Amazon $200 off Amazon has slashed the price of the previous-gen Google Pixel Watch LTE in matte black by 50%, making it just $200, with other colors discounted to $250. The savings for the Wi-Fi version is a little less but still decent. All available color variants are marked down by 43%, resulting in a price of $200 instead of the usual $350. See at Amazon

Pixel Watch at Best Buy Save $80 Best Buy is offering $80 off the LTE and Wi-Fi Pixel Watch. You can also get additional trade-in credit if you have an eligible device from Fitbit, Garmin, Apple or Samsung -- with the largest discounts going to newer Apple models. New subscribers can also get three months of YouTube Premium and three months of Google One (100GB) for free with their purchase. See at Best Buy

Pixel Watch at Target Save $80 Target has the Pixel Watch --both LTE and Wi-Fi -- discounted right now. The LTE is $250 and the Wi-Fi version is just $200. This offer applies to several configurations. These deals are online only. It's also worth noting that on the LTE, you can get a $50 Target gift card if you bundle it with the Google Pixel 8 phone. See at Target

Pixel Watch at AT&T Up to $155 off with trade-in AT&T also has its own trade-in program where you can save money in exchange for your old phone, tablet or smartwatch. You can get up to $155 with an eligible trade-in, however, only the latest and greatest devices will fetch that number, which is an unlikely trade for this previous-gen model. You'll probably receive under $100 for most eligible models, but you can check the estimated value of your device on the company's site. You will receive a promotional card for the value of the trade-in that you can use toward the purchase of other products and services at AT&T. The only other deal available with AT&T requires the purchase of a Google Pixel phone. Note: At the time of this writing, the Pixel Watch was out of stock on AT&T's website. See at AT&T