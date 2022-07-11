With Prices Starting at $12, You Can Save Up to 60% on Fire TV Sticks Ahead of Prime Day

This story is part of Amazon Prime Day, CNET's guide for everything you need to know and how to find the best deals.

If you're looking for a way to breathe new life into an old TV, investing in a Fire TV Stick is a great option. With Fire TV sticks, you can stream movies, TV shows and more from all your favorite streaming services.

Select models of the company's Fire TV Stick media streamers are marked down by as much as 60% right now for Prime members ahead of Prime Day, with prices starting as low as $12.

Amazon The Fire TV Stick 4K Max sits just above the Fire TV Stick 4K in Amazon's lineup. It provides 40% more power than the Fire TV Stick 4K (which means faster app loads and better overall navigation), as well as Wi-Fi 6 support for faster streaming and voice control to find what you want to watch with ease. If you can swing it, this is our pick for the best Fire TV Stick available. Read our Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max review.

For $10 less, you can grab the . It lacks the Wi-Fi 6 support that the Max provides, but it still includes Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos and all the streaming functions you need, as well as an Alexa voice remote with TV controls, and at 50% off, you'll pay just $25.

If you are looking for a no-frills streaming stick, the Fire TV Stick Lite from Amazon is the way to go. This ultra-affordable option lacks TV controls, but still gives you full access to the Fire TV platform. Plus, it comes with an Alexa voice remote for a hassle-free search option. Read our Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite review.

And if you're a fan of built-in buttons for your top streaming services, you can with quick access for the same low price.

Sarah Tew/CNET And if you just want something in the middle that can turn your existing TV into a smart TV, try the Fire TV Stick. You'll get access to all the best streaming services, apps and voice controls that make this streaming stick so popular. And with this latest version, it's 50% more powerful than the 2nd-gen edition. Right now, Amazon is offering Prime members an exclusive $23 discount on the basic Fire TV Stick, dropping the price down to just $17. Read our Amazon Fire TV Stick review.

If you've been holding out on a media streamer to upgrade your TV, these discounts make transforming your entertainment experience a no-brainer.