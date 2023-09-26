X
A Windows 11 Pro License Costs Just $27 While This Deal Lasts

This limited-time offer saves you over $170 compared to Microsoft's price.

Adam Oram Deals Writer
Windows 11 Pro box against a yellow background.
Windows 11 Pro: $27

Save $172

Looking to install Windows 11 Pro? Whether you've built your own custom PC or you want to dual-boot another computer you have, we've found an affordable way to do just that. This is the best deal that's currently available and beats Microsoft's price by quite a bit.

$27 at StackSocial

You'll need more than advanced hardware to build a decent PC. The operating system is one of the most important components, and if you want to run Windows on your freshly assembled desktop, we've spotted a deal you won't want to miss. Windows 11 Pro is Microsoft's latest and greatest OS, and while it typically costs $200 if you buy it directly at Microsoft, you can pick it up for just $30 right now at StackSocial. However, this deal is only available through Oct. 1, so be sure to get your order in before then if you don't want to miss out on these savings. 

This is a great price, but it's important to note that not every computer out there is able to run Windows 11, so before you buy it, you're going to want to ensure that your computer will meet the requirements that are required. Additionally, the listing says that if you have a PC that's already running Windows 10 and Windows Update doesn't let you install the free Windows 11 upgrade, your computer will not be compatible with this version either. 

The activation key that's provided following your purchase can be used to install and activate Windows 11 Pro on three computers. To be clear, purchases like this are generally intended for advanced users -- those who are building a new computer or who want to dual-boot an existing computer with a second OS. To that end, you will need a secondary PC to access and download the files, so be sure you can access everything from another computer in your home, or you have a friend's machine that you can use temporarily. (You'll also want to have a USB thumb drive on hand to transfer the file.) Microsoft provides three ways to access Windows 11 Pro following your purchase, so you can pick the one that'll work best for your situation.

