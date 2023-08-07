Save $160 When Upgrading to Windows 11 Pro With This StackSocial Deal

Hardware isn't the only thing that makes a good PC. The operating system is one of the most important components, and if you're looking to upgrade to the latest system from Microsoft, then we've got a deal you won't want to miss. Windows 11 Pro is typically $200 when you purchase it through Microsoft directly, but with this StackSocial deal, you can pick it up for just $40. However, there's no set expiration for this offer, so there's no guaranteeing how long it will be available. We'd recommend getting your order in sooner rather than later if you don't want to miss out on these savings.

This is, of course, a great price, but it's important to note that not every computer out there is able to run Windows 11, so before you buy it, you're going to want to ensure that your computer will meet the requirements that are required. Additionally, the listing says that if you have a PC that's already running Windows 10 and Windows Update doesn't let you install the free Windows 11 upgrade, your computer will not be compatible with this version either.

The activation key that is provided following your purchase can be used to install and activate Windows 11 Pro on three computers. To be clear, purchases like this are generally intended for advanced users -- those who are building a new computer or who want to dual-boot an existing computer with a second OS. To that end, you will need a secondary PC to access and download the files following your purchase, so be sure you can access everything from another computer in your home, or you have a friend's machine that you can use temporarily. (You'll also want to have a USB thumb drive on hand to transfer the file.) Microsoft provides three ways to access Windows 11 Pro following your purchase, so you can pick the one that will work best for your situation.