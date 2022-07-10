IPVanish VPN Sale Prime Day Deals That Excite Where to Buy MacBook Air M2 Best Buy Challenges Prime Day Peloton Guide Review Armstrong Internet Review Fire TV Stick for $17 Right iPhone for You
Wimbledon 2022: How to Watch Djokovic and Kyrgios in Today's Final

The men's singles final on Sunday will conclude the tournament, and you don't need cable to watch it on ESPN.

Matt Elliott
Ahead of Sunday's match, Novak Djokovic is seeking his 21st major title, which would put him one behind Rafael Nadal and one ahead of Roger Federer in all-time standings. Standing in his way is Nick Kyrgios, the talented and tempestuous Australian who is playing in his first Grand Slam final. They'll meet at 9 a.m. ET (6 a.m. PT) in the Wimbledon men's final.

The men's final will finish out the 2022 Wimbledon Championships, following the women's match on Saturday, in which Elena Rybakina, the first player from Kazakhstan to reach a major final and the youngest Wimbledon finalist since 2015, defeated Ons Jabeur to win the title of Ladies' Singles champion.

Here's what you need to know to watch the men's final.

Novak Djokovic goes to play a backhand at Wimbledon

Novak Djokovic will play Nick Kyrgios in the men's final at Wimbledon today.

 Visionhaus/Getty Images

What is the Wimbledon Men's Final?

The Gentlemen's Singles Final is scheduled for 9 a.m. ET on Sunday.

How can I watch Wimbledon on TV?

The final match be broadcast on ESPN.

How can I livestream Wimbledon?

You can livestream the tournament on WatchESPN.com and the WatchESPN app, but you will need to prove you have a pay TV subscription. If you don't have a cable or satellite TV subscription, you can stream matches with a live TV streaming service. All five major live TV streaming services offer ESPN.

Sling TV

Carries ESPN for $35 a month

Sling TV's $35 Sling Orange package includes ESPN. Read our Sling TV review.

See at Sling TV

YouTube TV

Carries ESPN for $65 a month

YouTube TV costs $65 a month and includes ESPN. Read our YouTube TV review.

See at YouTube TV

FuboTV

Carries ESPN for $70 a month

FuboTV's basic Family plan costs $70 a month and includes ESPN. Read our FuboTV review.

See at FuboTV

Hulu with Live TV

Carries ESPN for $70 a month

Hulu with Live TV costs $70 a month and includes ESPN. Read our Hulu with Live TV review.

See at Hulu with Live TV

DirecTV Stream

Carries ESPN for $70 a month

DirecTV Stream's basic $70-a-month Entertainment package includes ESPN. Read our DirecTV Stream review.

See at DirecTV Now

All of the live TV streaming services above offer free trials, allow you to cancel anytime and require a solid internet connection. Looking for more information? Check out our live-TV streaming services guide.