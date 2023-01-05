Watch More, Spend Less With Used Amazon Fire TV Omni Series Options Starting at $190

Shopping for a 4K TV? If you're ready to give your entertainment space an update, consider buying a used model. It can save you hundreds off the cost of a new one. Today only, Woot has used Amazon Fire TV Omni Series 4K TVs available in a variety of sizes while supplies last. Prices start at just $190, and each unit has been tested and verified by Amazon to be in very good condition. These offers end tonight, Jan. 5, so if you're willing to live with a few cosmetic blemishes, be sure to get your order in before then if you want to snag one of these deals.

Fire TV Omni models offer 4K Ultra HD, HLG, HDR 10 and Dolby Digital Plus, making them a great choice to view your favorite streaming services at home. During this sale, you can score a 43-inch Fire TV Omni for $190, a 50-inch for $240, a 55-inch for $300 or the 65-inch model for $390. Plus, if you opt for the 65-inch model, it also supports Dolby Vision.

Going hands-free is made easy with Alexa, meaning you can find the content you want to watch with just your voice. The Omni Series has built-in microphones and they're also compatible with other Amazon devices -- like Echo speakers -- that can be paired easily if you want to up your sound quality. These TVs can even be used for two-way calling, as long as you have a compatible webcam on hand.