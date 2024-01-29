Upgrade Your Super Bowl Setup With $100 Off This Bose Smart Ultra Soundbar

We're getting ready for Super Bowl 2024 and with the big day just around the corner it's time to start getting all of your tech ready. A big-screen TV is just part of the equation, however, and picking a great soundbar is one surefire way of upgrading your audio system with the minimum of fuss. And it's even better when you can do it while saving some money as well.

This sleek Bose Smart Ultra Soundbar would normally sell for just shy of $900 but Amazon will send you one today for just $799. That's a deal that will save you $100 without any of those codes or coupons that we all forget to use, and you even get to choose between the black and white finishes, too.

This soundbar is packed full of advanced features to help take your home entertainment setup to the next level. It's equipped with six full-range transducers, including two upfiring speakers, as well as Dolby Atmos for truly immersive, room-filling sound. It also uses AI to enhance dialogue so it's not a struggle to hear what characters are saying over the music or sound effects in your favorite shows.

You can connect it directly to your TV using HDMI eARC or optical audio cable, and you can stream music wirelessly via Bluetooth, Apple AirPlay 2, Spotify Connect or Google Chromecast. Plus, it has Amazon Alexa built-in for convenient hands-free control.

The Bose Smart Ultra Soundbar is definitely a premium option so there are cheaper alternatives out there. Whether you're looking to spend a little less or need different features, be sure to check out our list of the best soundbar deals before you place any orders.

