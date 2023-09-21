X
Bose Unveils Smart Ultra Soundbar with Dolby Atmos Onboard

The new Bose soundbar promises even better dialogue reproduction than before.

bose-smart-ultra-soundbar-07

The Bose Smart Ultra Soundbar is available for $899

 Bose

Bose has announced the Smart Ultra Soundbar, replacing the Smart Soundbar 900, which comes with advanced dialogue processing and Dolby Atmos.

The new soundbar includes the new A.I. Dialogue Mode which uses "machine learning" to balance voice and surround sound for better intelligibility.

The Soundbar uses Bose's dipole transducers and spatial technologies and TrueSpace to widen the soundstage whether you're listening to Dolby Atmos material or stereo programming.

Looking very similar to the Soundbar 900, the Bose Smart Ultra Soundbar is tongue-depressor shaped with a tempered glass top. It's 2.3 inches high, 4 inches deep, and quite wide at 41 inches across. 

Connectivity includes HDMI eARC, Wi-Fi (Spotify Connect, AirPlay 2) and Bluetooth. The soundbar also features Amazon Alexa onboard — with the Bose Voice4Video feature which turns a TV to the channel or input asked for — and also allows control with a separate Google Assistant.

The Smart Soundbar 900 was an excellent soundbar, and I am looking forward to hearing how the Smart Ultra compares. Especially against its main rival the Sonos Arc.

The Bose Smart Ultra Soundbar is available now in Black and Arctic White for $899 at Bose.com.  

See Smart Ultra Soundbar at Bose

