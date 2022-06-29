Upgrade Your Network With Up to $280 Off Mesh Routers During This Early Prime Day Deal

Now is the ideal time to think about a mesh router if you're looking to replace your current router and upgrade your home network. Mesh routers work more effectively than classic routers in relaying your wireless traffic back to the modem, because mesh routers work as a team, eliminating dead spots and buffering, even in large homes or spaces with a lot of walls that tend to slow down your wireless speed.

Mesh routers will allow you to benefit from faster speeds, better coverage and more dependable connections. While these systems are frequently pricey, there are often sales and markdowns so you can snag a great system at a more affordable price. Prime Day might not start until July 12, but right now Prime members can get discounts of up to $280 on as part of Amazon's early Prime Day deals. This offer is available through July 5.

If you're looking for a major deal, check out the Eero Pro 6E. This top-of-the-line option supports fast speeds and the new 6GHz band when using Wi-Fi 6E devices. This system provides network coverage up to 6,000 square feet and can support over 100 connected devices. It even works as a smart home hub so you can control compatible Thread and Zigbee devices with Alexa. This three-pack lists for $699, but , bringing the price to just $419.

Don't need coverage for a space that large? The covers up to 4,000 square feet and is only $299 for Prime members, a savings of $200. And the is down to $179, saving Prime members $120.

Another great option is the Eero Pro 6, which also features a tri-band design, which includes the usual 2.4 and 5Ghz bands, plus an additional 5Ghz band that serves as a wireless backhaul connection between the router and its satellites. With , you can connect up to 75 devices and provide up to 3,500 square feet of coverage for just $259, saving you $140.

Of course, you can always for $389, a $210 savings, or grab that covers up to 2,000 square feet and is discounted by $81, bringing the price to just $148.

There are plenty of other Eero device deals available, too. The is down to $194 from $299. And the absolute lowest priced option is just $58, though you're better off getting something a little newer if it will be the only mesh router you're relying on.

Whether you're streaming in 4K, video calling friends and relatives, gaming online or something else altogether, dead spots and buffering won't be an issue once you add one of these mesh routers to your network, so shop the now.