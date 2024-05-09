Upgrade Your Home Theater Game With $40 Off This Amazon Fire TV Soundbar

Even if you have the best TV that money can buy, the speakers that come built into it are unlikely to be very good. TVs are great at producing stunning pictures but they aren't designed with the ability to create audio to match. That's why something like a soundbar can be such a great addition to any setup, and they don't have to cost a fortune. The Amazon Fire TV Soundbar is one option, and it's already reasonably priced at its usual $120 asking price. But if you order from Woot today you'll pay just $80, saving $40 in the process. Note that this deal will end in a few days, however, and stocks could run dry before then as well.

As far as soundbar deals go, this one is well worth taking a long, hard look at, especially if you want to spend less than $100. Amazon's soundbar includes an HDMI cable in the box and just needs to be connected to the HDMI eARC/ARC port on your TV to get up and running. It really is that simple.

At 24 inches long and just 2.5 inches tall the soundbar won't take up too much room and it'll fit on most TV stands and entertainment consoles. But don't let the size fool you, this soundbar has support for Bluetooth connectivity as well as DTS Virtual:X and Dolby Audio. You'll also get a remote and mounting hardware should you want to attach your new soundbar to a wall, too.

Finally, do remember that this deal isn't going to last for long and that ordering as soon as possible is absolutely the only way to make sure you snag this soundbar at this discounted price.