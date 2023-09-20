X
Amazon's Fire TV Soundbar Takes on Roku Wireless Speakers

The $120 soundbar promises to sync automatically with your Fire TV Stick.

fire-tv-soundbar
Amazon on Wednesday announced a competitor to the Roku TV Wireless speakers, the Fire TV Soundbar, which offers the ability to seamlessly connect to a Fire TV device.

The Fire TV Soundbar is compact, and the company says it's compatible with all Fire TV streaming media products and TVs. The company didn't specify connectivity apart from Bluetooth, but it's likely to include HDMI.

The soundbar follows the similar $149 Roku Wireless TV Soundbar and $149 Roku Wireless Speakers, which also offer simplified connection with TVs. Amazon's is cheaper, however: the Fire TV Soundbar will be available from today for $120.

This is a developing story.

