Upgrade Your Entertainment Space With These Discounts on Sony TV and Soundbar Bundles

Ready to upgrade your entertainment space? When most people think about getting that theatrical experience at home, they tend to imagine a large TV screen with great picture quality. But what about the audio? TVs do not generally have the best audio quality, because the thin size of most models limit the quality of speakers that can be used.

Right now Amazon has that include a high-quality soundbar with Dolby Atmos and DTS:X so that you can get truly immersed in your favorite content.

Sony/CNET Save over $300 when you purchase this bundle that includes the 65-inch Sony BRAVIA XR A80K Series 4K OLED TV bundled with the HT-A3000 Dolby Atmos Soundbar. This TV comes equipped with a Cognitive Processor XR that upscales your content to 4K resolution automatically, and it supports Dolby Vision, Imax Enhanced and Netflix Adaptive Calibrated Mode to give you a cinematic experience at home. It also has XR OLED Motion, which reduces blur and it has low input lag and exclusive features for the PlayStation 5, which makes this a great TV for gamers. If you don't want to invest in a soundbar right now, you can still get this 65-inch OLED TV at a discount. It's $1,698 right now, saving you $602 on the list price.

Sony/CNET And if you're looking for a deal on a massive screen and don't necessarily need an OLED display, check out the X90K. It also comes equipped with the Cognitive Processor XR and gaming features. Right now you can get the 75-inch Sony BRAVIA XR X90K Series 4K LED TV bundled with the HT-A3000 Dolby Atmos Soundbar for nearly $300 less than you would spend buying them separately.

Sony's HT-A3000 soundbar uses proprietary Sony 360 Spatial Sound Mapping technology to produce Atmos effects and is compatible with both Dolby Atmos and DTS:X. It features 3.1 channels and comes equipped with a dedicated center speaker and a built-in dual subwoofer.

If you're happy with your current TV and just want to add a soundbar, you can , saving you $202 off the cost of the soundbar alone.