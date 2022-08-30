Sony HT-A3000 Soundbar Takes On Sonos Arc for Atmos on Your TV

Sony has unveiled its latest Dolby Atmos-compatible soundbar, the HT-A3000, which offers simulated immersive sound from a single bar.

The HT-A3000, a step down from the existing HT-A7000, doesn't have dedicated height drivers but instead uses proprietary Sony 360 Spatial Sound Mapping technology to produce Atmos effects.

To help simulate an "immersive" sound field, the Sony uses built-in microphones to measure the relative height and position of the soundbar and optional rear speakers in your living space. The unit then uses Digital Signal Processing to create multiple phantom speakers. The system is compatible with both Dolby Atmos and DTS:X.

The HT-A3000 features 3.1 channels, three front speakers including a dedicated center speaker and a built-in dual subwoofer. Connections include Bluetooth, USB and optical input, as well as HDMI out (eARC) and S-Center out for compatible Bravia XR TVs.

If you want to add "true" Atmos effects to the system you'll need to pony up for the $600 SA-RS5 rears, which add dedicated height drivers as well as a built-in battery. The $350 SA-RS3S will meanwhile add surround-sound capabilities. You can also opt for the SA-SW5 or SA-SW3 subwoofers to add even more low end.

Streaming capabilities include Amazon Music HD, Nugs.net and Tidal (for the company's own 360 Reality Audio) as well as Chromecast built-in, Spotify Connect and Apple AirPlay 2. The soundbar can be controlled with Google Assistant or Amazon Alexa.

At $700, this soundbar is at the pricier end of the spectrum, and it would have been great for it to have dedicated speakers as are found on the competing Sonos Arc ($899). That said, the virtual surround I've heard from previous Sony soundbars has been some of the most impressive I've heard, although still shy of the hulking $2,500 Sennheiser Ambeo. The Sony HT-A3000 is available for presale starting today.