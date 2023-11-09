This Xbox Black Friday Deal Scores You $50 Off the Series X, Plus a $75 Gift Card

Black Friday is no longer a single-day or even one-week event, and there are plenty of early deals rolling in at retailers like Amazon, Best Buy and Walmart. Dell is jumping in on the action, and if you're hoping to snag a next-gen gaming console this year, it just got a lot more affordable.

It's rare to find discounts on the Xbox Series X, but right now Dell has slashed the price by $50, bringing the cost back down to an all-time low of $450. Plus, in addition to this full-size Microsoft gaming system, you'll also get a $75 gift card that you can use at Dell on a future purchase. With so many computer and gaming peripherals, smart home devices and other tech available, this is an excellent deal. There's no set expiration for this offer, so we'd recommend getting your order in sooner rather than later if you don't want to miss out on these savings.

The Xbox Series X is the most powerful console in Microsoft's lineup. Though similar in both name and specs to the cheaper Xbox Series S, the flagship Series X offers 4K gaming, faster performance and more built-in storage. It's also got a disc drive, which means it's useful for people who want to play both physical and digital versions of games or use the device to play Blu-rays.

And if you're looking to snag some other accessories for your Xbox gaming setup, you can check out our full roundup of the best Xbox deals for great bargains on headsets, controllers, storage drives and more. And if you want access to the massive library of games that comes with a Game Pass Ultimate membership, you can check out our roundup of the best subscription deals available to help you get signed up for less.