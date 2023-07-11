These Are the Prime Day Deals That CNET Readers Are Buying

Amazon Prime Day has officially kicked off, with countless deals under $50 and even under $25. But as always, some sales are better than others during this major shopping event. As always, the team at CNET is slicing and dicing the thousands of available deals in as many ways as we can. But we can share some early data from our readers that may help your shopping journey this year.

To that end, we've pulled together the top sellers at Amazon from CNET readers for the two days leading up to the official start of today's big sale. Below, you'll find the top sellers by unit volume via the links clicked from CNET stories during all of Sunday, July 9 and Monday, July 10, when many of the early Prime Day deals were already available. (To be clear, your privacy is protected: we only have access to aggregate data from our user base; there's no way for us to identify purchases of individual users.)

Here are the top 16 purchases made that are still available to buy. Note that we pulled the top 20, but have consolidated products were multiple colors were ordered -- the Echo Dot, Echo Buds and Amrapur towel set.

Fire TV Stick 4K Max ($25):Amazon's latest high-end streaming stick was the top buy for CNET readers, hitting its lowest price to date.

Echo Dot 5th Gen ($23): Always a popular choice among our readers during Prime Day is Amazon's latest Echo Dot. This gem is typically $50 and CNET's readers are purchasing it in multiple colors. In addition to the dirt-cheap price, Amazon is throwing in a free smart bulb for Prime Day orders, while supplies last (make sure you click the right link on that page).

Fab totes 6-pack clothes storage ($22): Besides gadgets, practical home items like these storage cubes - currently almost half off - had you clicking.

TP-Link WiFi Extender ($18): CNET's Ry Crist said this extender outperformed everything else he tested, and it's down to a low price of $18.

Roku Express 4K+ ($27): Coming in second place for streaming sticks is the new Roku Express 4K+. It's slightly priced higher than the Fire TV Stick at $27 but still a good deal.

Echo Buds 2023 ($35): Amazon's newest earbuds have been sitting at this discounted price for a couple weeks now, and CNET readers are snatching them up.

Amazon Basics 12-pack rechargeable AA batteries ($13): Of course you need batteries for all these gadgets you're buying, and you picked a good day to buy them -- they're nearly 50% off.

Amrapur Overseas 6-piece Towel Set ($23): New towels can help spruce a bathroom up, and these plush towels are topping the charts this year with their low price.

Apple AirPods Pro 2nd generation ($199): Apple's wireless earbuds are always a favorite choice among CNET readers, and it's not often Apple drops the price on its beloved products.

Pilot G2 premium gel roller pens ($5): After seeing the price, it's understandable you couldn't pass this deal up -- these pens are usually $13.

Fitindex smart scale ($17): New health goals? This scale has dropped in price by $13 and it didn't go unnoticed.

TP-Link AX1800 WiFi 6 router ($84): "Near flawless performance" is what you're after when shopping for routers and you found it on sale during Prime Day.

Tempur-Pedic memory foam pillow ($56): Who needs better sleep? You do and you found your solution on sale (more than 50% off!).

Apple iPad 9th generation ($250): CNET readers don't miss when Apple products go on sale, and you've been snagging this 9th gen iPad deal all day.

EarFun Air Pro 3 wireless earbuds ($80): Earbuds are a popular buy today and these fall somewhere between the price of Amazon's and Apple's wireless earbuds.

Arlo Essential video doorbell ($49): At $101 off, this deal is hard to pass up. Be right back while I join the other CNET readers in purchasing this doorbell.

We'll return tomorrow to update this list with the top sellers from day 1 of Prime Day.