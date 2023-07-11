Epic Prime Day Deal: This Phone Holder Will Change the Way You Travel

In the before times, I had a phone mount for every occasion. Something for my desk at home, something small for when I was in the office, and something for the kitchen. About a year ago, I found an alternative solution. A single phone mount that could both hold my phone at any angle but also attaches to just about any surface. It's something I recommend to any of my friends who travel, regardless of what phone they use. And today, thanks to a fantastic Prime Day discount, I'm recommending it to you.

What makes this phone mount work so well is a combination of two wide clamps and a 360-degree rotation design. One side clamps to your phone, the other to whatever surface you need it to. It can be a desk, a tray table on an airplane or train, really anything flat with enough to grip on to. The phone can be held horizontally or vertically, so you can watch a movie or even clip it to your laptop and use your phone as a webcam during your next Zoom call.

It's hard to argue with a phone mount this good for $11, and if you're like me and prefer your accessories to have a little color to them you can grab it in either lavender or pink instead of the standard black.