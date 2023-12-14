The Special Disney Edition of Samsung's The Frame 4K TV is $200 Off Right Now

With an ultrastylish design that resembles a piece of digital artwork on your wall, the stunning Samsung The Frame QLED 4K smart TV is unlike any other model on the market. And to celebrate Disney's 100-year anniversary, Samsung has released a special edition that includes 100 pieces of exclusive digital artwork from Disney's iconic stories, along with some other exclusive features. And, right now, you can pick it up for less at the Discover Samsung winter sale.

Samsung has knocked $200 off the Disney 100 edition Frame TV, which drops the 55-inch model down to $1,500 and the 65-inch model down to $2,000. The sale only runs through Sunday, Dec. 17, and the 75-inch model has already sold out, so we'd recommend getting your order in sooner rather than later if you don't want to miss out on these savings.

In addition to the unique pieces of digital art, the Disney 100 edition comes with an eye-catching branded platinum bezel and a Mickey Mouse-inspired remote. The TV itself features a 4K QLED display with HDR support and a 120Hz refresh rate for fluid action, vibrant colors and sharp contrast. Plus, it's equipped with an anti-reflection matte finish that makes it easy to see, even in bright rooms -- and more like a static work of art than a screen.

