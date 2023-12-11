Save Up to 35% on Tech and Appliances at the Discover Samsung Winter Sale

From phones and tablets to refrigerators and dishwashers, Samsung makes some of our favorite tech and appliances out there. So whether you're looking to snag some top-rated gadgets to leave under the tree, or want to give your entire kitchen a facelift, you'll find just about everything you need on Samsung's website. And right now, you can even find it for less at the Discover Samsung winter sale. Through Dec. 17, Samsung is offering massive savings across a ton of categories, including headphones, vacuums, monitors, smartwatches, major appliances and much, much more.

To help you make the most of Samsung's holiday savings, we've rounded up some of the best deals you'll find at this sale below. Just note that these offers may sell out or expire before the sale is over, so we'd recommend getting your order in sooner rather than later if you see a bargain you don't want to miss.

Samsung/CNET Samsung Z Flip 5: $1,000 Free storage upgrade (save $120) The unique Samsung Z Flip 5 is our overall favorite foldable phone on the market right now. It features a convenient 3.4-inch cover scree and a 6.7-inch main display, a 12MP camera and comes equipped with a powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor for smooth performance. With this deal, you can snag the 512GB model for $1,000, which is the same price as the basic 256GB model. Plus, you can save up to $600 with an eligible trade-in. $1,000 at Samsung

Samsung/CNET Samsung 65-inch S95C OLED smart TV: $2,400 Save $900 This OLED Samsung TV earned a spot on our list of the best models for 2023 thanks to its stunning color quality. It features over 8.3 million self-illuminating pixels and 4K upscaling for non-4K content. It also has a super-slim profile with minimal bezels and comes equipped with Dolby Atmos for great sound quality. It even provides access to a gaming hub that can stream Xbox games without a console. The Motion Xcelerator Turbo Pro reduces lag and blur, and it keeps everything crisp up to 4K at 120Hz. $2,400 at Samsung

