Save Up to 35% on Tech and Appliances at the Discover Samsung Winter Sale
Samsung is offering hundreds in savings on tons of top-rated phones, earbuds, TVs, major appliances and more all week long.
Whether you're looking to snag a new phone, TV, refrigerator or some other tech and appliances, you'll find it for less right now with Samsung offering savings of up to 35% off.
From phones and tablets to refrigerators and dishwashers, Samsung makes some of our favorite tech and appliances out there. So whether you're looking to snag some top-rated gadgets to leave under the tree, or want to give your entire kitchen a facelift, you'll find just about everything you need on Samsung's website. And right now, you can even find it for less at the Discover Samsung winter sale. Through Dec. 17, Samsung is offering massive savings across a ton of categories, including headphones, vacuums, monitors, smartwatches, major appliances and much, much more.
To help you make the most of Samsung's holiday savings, we've rounded up some of the best deals you'll find at this sale below. Just note that these offers may sell out or expire before the sale is over, so we'd recommend getting your order in sooner rather than later if you see a bargain you don't want to miss.
The Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are one of our overall favorite pairs of earbuds for 2023, and right now you can snag all three color variants for $60 off. They boast excellent noise-cancelling capabilities, as well as solid audio and voice-call performance, plus a sleek stemless design and IPX7 waterproofing. And you can save up $75 more when you trade-in your old headphones or earbuds.
The unique Samsung Z Flip 5 is our overall favorite foldable phone on the market right now. It features a convenient 3.4-inch cover scree and a 6.7-inch main display, a 12MP camera and comes equipped with a powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor for smooth performance. With this deal, you can snag the 512GB model for $1,000, which is the same price as the basic 256GB model. Plus, you can save up to $600 with an eligible trade-in.
This OLED Samsung TV earned a spot on our list of the best models for 2023 thanks to its stunning color quality. It features over 8.3 million self-illuminating pixels and 4K upscaling for non-4K content. It also has a super-slim profile with minimal bezels and comes equipped with Dolby Atmos for great sound quality. It even provides access to a gaming hub that can stream Xbox games without a console. The Motion Xcelerator Turbo Pro reduces lag and blur, and it keeps everything crisp up to 4K at 120Hz.
More Discover Samsung deals:
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE: $400 (save $50)
- Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Ultra: $1,800 (save $600)
- Samsung Jet 75 cordless vacuum: $330 (save $70)
- Up to $500 off Q-Series soundbars
- Up to $600 off select monitors
- Up to $1,400 off refrigerators
- Up to $500 off dishwashers
More holiday shopping deals from CNET
CNET is covering a wide array of deals on tech products and much more this holiday season. Start with the hottest sales and discounts on the CNET Deals page, along with our top gift picks for the holidays. Check out our CNET Coupons page for current Walmart discount codes, eBay coupons, Samsung promo codes and more from hundreds of other online stores. Sign up for the CNET Deals Text to get daily deals sent straight to your phone. Add the free CNET Shopping extension to your browser for real-time price comparisons and cash-back offers.
Get the best price with CNET Shopping.
Add CNET Shopping
Computing Guides
Laptops
Desktops & Monitors
Computer Accessories
Photography
Tablets & E-Readers
3D Printers