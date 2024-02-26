The Roku Express 4K Plus, Our Favorite 4K Streaming Device, Is Just $29 Today

When it comes to streaming devices, Roku makes some of the best on the market. Roku products earn nearly half the spots on our list of the best streaming devices for 2024 including the top spot overall, which belongs to the Roku Express 4K Plus. Right now you can pick it up for just $29 at Amazon, which is $11 off and just $5 more than the all-time lowest price we've seen. Though there's no set expiration for this offer, we'd recommend getting your order in sooner rather than later if you don't want to miss out on these savings.

We named the Roku Express 4K Plus the best media streamer of 2024 due to its affordable price tag and user-friendly interface, which makes it easy to find all your favorite shows and movies. Its unbiased platform doesn't promote one streaming service over another. It supports 4K content with HDR for vibrant colors and sharp contrast (if your TV supports those standards), and it has Apple AirPlay built-in so you can wirelessly stream content from your iPhone, iPad or other Apple devices. It also comes with Roku's convenient voice remote, which allows you to control your TV's power and volume, and search for shows and movies completely hands-free.

