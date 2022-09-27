Target's Deal Days Sale Kicks Off Oct. 6 With 3 Days of Discounts Ahead of Amazon's Next Sale

Target on Tuesday is returning on Oct. 6 through Oct. 8, offering three days of "savings on hundreds of thousands of items online and in stores." Earlier this week, Amazon announced its Prime Early Access Sale, which is set to be a second Amazon Prime Day of sorts, with 48 hours of deals starting on Oct. 11. That's the week after Target's new upcoming sale.

There are a few things that set Target Deal Days apart from Amazon's upcoming sale. One of the biggest is that Target is standing behind all the purchases with a price match guarantee. Any purchase made between Oct. 6 and Dec. 24 will be eligible to be price-matched should the item be discounted during another sales event. This peace of mind is huge for those looking to get some holiday shopping done early.

Another difference between Target Deal Days and Amazon Prime Day is that you don't need to have a membership to shop at Target's event or get the discounts. Everyone is able to shop the sales and get the items at the discounted rates. Target Red Card holders can still save an extra 5% on each purchase and select items may be eligible for Target Circle offers.

With Black Friday two months away, it doesn't look like the deals will be slowing down over the course of the coming weeks.