Target Circle Week Is Now Live. Here Are the Very Best Deals to Shop Today
Dive into Target's big spring savings event and score saving on home, tech and more.
Target's Circle Week sale is officially live with deep discounts now available on thousands of items for bargain hunters to grab at low prices. The savings event runs through April 13, with great deals on everything from tech to home goods, apparel and more.
From everyday staples to device upgrades and more, you'll find plenty of bargains worth shopping for. Check out the best Target Circle Week deals below. We'll keep this page updated as more deals drop, so keep checking back for the best offers.
Best Target Circle Week deals
Usually $399, Apple Watch Series 9 models start at just $300 for Circle members right now. This is one of Circle Week's one-day deals, meaning you can only shop it on April 7.
Looking for over-ear headphones? Beats Studio Pro headphones are a great option for Apple and Android users alike. And you can get a massive $150 discount right now.
The LG C3 OLED TV boasts the best picture quality you can get, making it our pick for the best high-end TV you can buy in 2024 -- but right now you can score some significant savings.
Apple's latest and best AirPods are seeing steep savings for Circle Week, dropping them down to $190. With active noise-cancelation and excellent audio quality, these are some of the hottest earbuds on the market.
This self-emptying robot vacuum and mop combo can keep your floors clean automatically, leaving you more time to spend doing the things you enjoy -- and right now it's $100 off.
Keurig coffee makers are great for when you're short on time or have a number of people who like different flavors of coffee. Right now you can score the compact K-Mini for $30 less at Target.
The Beats Flex Bluetooth wireless earphones offer solid sound, auto pause and can last up to 12 hours per charge. And they're 43% off right now.
More deals to shop now:
- Beats Studio Pro Bluetooth headphones: $200 (save $150)
- Apple AirPods 2: $100 (save $29)
- Apple AirTag (four-pack): $80 (save $20)
- Shark Detect Pro cordless stick vacuum: $350 (save $100)
- Ninja CFN601 coffee maker: $200 (save $50)
- Vizio V-Series 65-inch 4K TV: $350 (save $50)
- Meta Quest 2 (128GB): $200 (save $50)
- 20% off 3-month Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription
Check out Target's sale landing page for links to even more offers.
How long does the Target Circle Week sale run?
The Target Circle Week sale is set to run from April 7 through April 13, giving shoppers a week to cash in on major savings. There will be thousands of deals available, including some one-day deals.
Do I need a membership to shop Target's Circle Week sale?
In short, yes. This is a members-only shopping event. But the good news is that it is free to join. In addition to access to exclusive sales like this one, there are a ton of other Target Circle perks like 1% cash back when you shop that you can use on a future Target purchase, and you'll get 5% off a single purchase for your birthday.
What products are discounted during Circle Week at Target?
There are a ton of products included in Target's Circle Week sale, including discounts on popular tech items like TVs, vacuums and headphones, as well as deals on apparel, home goods and other everyday essentials.