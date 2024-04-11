This National Board Game Day, You Can Buy 2 and Get 1 Free at Target's Circle Week Sale

National Board Game Day is a day when we celebrate the fun we have around a table with family and friends. Whether you're into strategy games, two-player games or family games, getting together with like-minded people to play games is an amazing time. Happily, this National Board Game Day coincides with Target's Circle Week Sale, so you can get a huge amount of board games with the convenient "buy two, get one free" situation happening now.

These deals are available to any Circle member, but don't worry if you don't have an account, it's free to sign up and membership comes with other perks too.

Board games have seen a massive resurgence in the last 10 years, driven by a modernization of gameplay and the popularity of tabletop roleplaying games like Dungeons and Dragons. People like us, who love board games, card games, and all the rest, are in a prime position to get some real bargains. I've compiled a short list of my favorite games at Target's Circle Week Sale to get you started.

Remember, all these deals are buy two, get one free, so you'll need to buy a couple of games to get started, and you'll need to join the Circle club to get the deals online. If the games here aren't what you're looking for, check out our look at the best board game deals for more choices.