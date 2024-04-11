Target Circle Week Is Ending Soon. Shop These Top Deals Before They're Gone
We're nearing the end of Target Circle week, but there are still many deals left to help you score great products at a price that won't break the bank.
You've got only days left to shop Target's Circle Week sale. The retailer has markdowns on everything from tech and apparel to home goods and more right now, including a buy two, get one free deal on board games you can nab for your next get-together. If you haven't had time to shop yet, don't fret. You can still cash in on a number of great offers before the event ends -- just be sure to make your selection by Saturday, April 13. And keep in mind that these deals are subject to change at any time, so be quick to avoid disappointment.
From everyday staples to device upgrades and more, you'll find plenty of bargains worth shopping for right now. Plus, right now any qualifying purchase of $100 or more earns $15 in Target Circle Rewards. We've highlighted the best Target Circle Week deals below to make it easy for you to snag the best deals. We'll keep this page updated as more offers arrive, so keep checking back for the latest deals.
Best Target Circle Week deals
Usually $399, Apple Watch Series 9 models start at just $320 for Circle members right now. While it did drop lower during the one-day sale on April 7, this is still a notable discount.
Looking for over-ear headphones? Beats Studio Pro headphones are a great option for Apple and Android users alike. And you can get a massive $150 discount right now.
The LG C3 OLED TV boasts the best picture quality you can get, making it our pick for the best high-end TV you can buy in 2024 -- but right now you can score some significant savings. Note that stock is limited, so check your location to see if this can be shipped to you or picked up at your local Target.
Apple's latest and best AirPods are seeing steep savings for Circle Week, dropping them down to $190. With active noise cancellation and excellent audio quality, these are some of the hottest earbuds on the market.
This self-emptying robot vacuum and mop combo can keep your floors clean automatically, leaving you more time to spend doing the things you enjoy -- and right now it's $100 off.
Keurig coffee makers are great for when you're short on time or have a number of people who like different flavors of coffee. Right now, you can score the compact K-Mini for $30 less at Target.
The Beats Flex Bluetooth wireless earphones offer solid sound and auto pause, and they can last up to 12 hours per charge. And they're 43% off right now.
More deals to shop now:
- Beats Studio Pro Bluetooth headphones: $200 (save $150)
- Apple AirPods 2: $90 (save $39)
- Apple AirTag (4-pack): $80 (save $20)
- Shark Detect Pro cordless stick vacuum: $350 (save $100)
- Ninja CFN601 coffee maker: $200 (save $50)
- Meta Quest 2 (128GB): $200 (save $50)
- Ninja Foodi 6-quart 5-in-1 air fryer: $120 (save $60)
- Roborock S7 Max Ultra: $900 (save $400)
- JBL Clip 4 portable Bluetooth speaker: $60 (save $20)
- Buy two, get one free board games, books or movies
- 30% off select Lego sets
- 30% off select Backbone mobile gaming controllers
- Apple Watch SE with GPS: $200 (save $50)
- Apple iPad 10.2 inch (9th Gen): $250 (save $80)
Tineco Floor One S2 Plus hard floor cleaner: $198 (save $132)
Check out Target's sale landing page for links to even more offers.
How long does the Target Circle Week sale run?
The Target Circle Week sale is set to run from April 7 through April 13, giving shoppers a week to cash in on major savings. There will be thousands of deals available, including some one-day deals.
Do I need a membership to shop Target's Circle Week sale?
In short, yes. This is a members-only shopping event. But the good news is that it is free to join. In addition to access to exclusive sales like this one, there are a ton of other Target Circle perks, like 1% cash back when you shop, which you can use on a future Target purchase, and you'll get 5% off a single purchase for your birthday.
What products are discounted during Circle Week at Target?
There are a ton of products included in Target's Circle Week sale, including discounts on popular tech items like TVs, vacuums and headphones, as well as deals on apparel, home goods and other everyday essentials.
More shopping deals from CNET
CNET is always covering a wide array of deals on tech products and much more. Start with the hottest sales and discounts on the CNET Deals page, and check out our CNET Coupons page for current Walmart discount codes, eBay coupons, Samsung promo codes and more from hundreds of other online stores. Sign up for the CNET Deals Text to get daily deals sent straight to your phone. Add the free CNET Shopping extension to your browser for real-time price comparisons and cash-back offers. Peruse our gift guide, which includes a full range of ideas for birthdays, anniversaries and more.