Some of the Best Lululemon and Gymshark Dupes Are on Sale for Prime Day

Lululemon and Gymshark are known for their high-performing, stylish athletic wear. The problem is, they're far from cheap. For example, a pair of will cost you at least $98. However, TikTok has popularized many Amazon "dupes" -- high-quality products from lesser-known (or less expensive) brands -- for both workout lines that are much more affordable than their counterparts.

I've scoured TikTok trends and Amazon reviews to find dupes for Lululemon and Gymshark athletic wear for a fraction of the price -- without skimping on quality. Here are the best ones I've come across, most of which are currently on sale for Prime Day, based on reviews and in some cases my own experience trying them out. (You can also check out all of the best Amazon Prime Day deals we've come across so far, and the best Prime Day deals under $50.)

Best Lululemon dupes

Amazon In my experience, this sports bra/cropped workout top is the best dupe for the Lululemon Align Cropped Tank. Its fabric is buttery and lightweight, and it comes with built-in removable pads. After I bought it in two different colors and loved it so much, I made all of my friends buy one, too. Sizes available: XS-XL

Available in 14 colors

Prime Day Price: $16

Amazon rating (at time of publication): 4.4/5 Trust Me, You Need to Buy This Lululemon Workout Dupe from Amazon.

Amazon With over 30,000 reviews, these leggings are almost $80 cheaper than their Lululemon Align counterpart. Reviewers say they are equally as soft, more durable, slicker and more breathable. The best part: They won't start pilling. Sizes available: XS-XL

Available in 23 patterns

Price: $20 to $30

Amazon rating (at time of publication): 4.7/5

Amazon According to reviews, this sports bra is the best dupe for the Lululemon Medium Energy Bra and it's $30 cheaper. One reviewer said the bra's material has a slightly different feel than the original, but is just as nice with a compressive and comfortable fit. Sizes available: X-Small to X-Large

Available in 18 colors

Price: $15 to $23

Amazon rating (at time of publication): 4.4/5

Amazon These shorts with over 13,000 reviews have gone viral on TikTok for their superb dupe status for the Lululemon Tracker shorts. Reviewers say they're sweat-resistant, lightweight and long enough to prevent riding up. And, they have pockets! Sizes available: X-Small to 3X Large

Available in more than 50 colors

Price: $19 to $26

Amazon rating (at time of publication): 4.4/5

Best Gymshark dupes

Amazon Looking for a dupe for the bestselling Whitney x Gymshark shorts that some reviewers say are even better than the originals? These shorts are stretchy, squat-proof, sweat-proof and soft. Sizes available: X-Small to X-Large

Available in 20 colors

Price: $20 to $27

Rating: 4.6/5

Amazon These full-length, high-compression leggings resemble Gymshark Flex High Waisted Leggings, and are perfect for holding everything in on a run or at the gym, reviewers say. The material is thick and squat-proof while still being comfortable enough to wear around the house. Sizes available: X-Small to X-Large

Available in 44 colors

Price: $6 to $26

Amazon rating (at time of publication): 4.1/5

