Snag 15% Off on Massage Guns for Memorial Day at Therabody

Relaxation is an extremely important part of maintaining your mental and physical health. Whether it's because you've been hitting the gym or work's been piling on the stress, being able to switch off at the end of the day is tough. But it doesn't have to be, and the right tools, like massage guns or muscle stimulators, can help a lot when you're looking to release tension. Right now everyone's favorite wellness-tech brand, Therabody, is offering 15% off best sellers for Memorial Day Weekend from 5/24-5/27.

Therabody offers some great massage guns including the Theragun Mini 2 on sale this weekend for $169. For something a little more intense, you could grab the Theragun Sense for $254 or the Theragun Elite for $339. While these are great deals to take advantage of, we've also got a list of the best budget massage guns you can check out.

They also offers muscle stimulators, which are a great alternative option to a massage gun that can target specific muscles for relief. They can help relieve tension and pain from working out, as well as relieving pain from period cramps. Right now the PowerDot Duo is on sale for $297 and PowerDot Uno for $169.

Other Therabody best sellers include the Theraface Pro on sale for $279, their eye massager, SmartGoggles, on sale for $169, and the RecoveryTherm Back for $212. While these are some stellar deals, they won't last long so be sure to jump on them now while you still have the chance.

There are lots of other great deals happening this weekend so make sure to check our Memorial Day savings hub to find all the best deals across home, tech, health, fitness, and more.