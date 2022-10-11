Prime Day Deals Still Here Student Loan Forgiveness ''Rings of Power' Season 1 Explained Webb Captures Rare Star iPhone 14 Pro: Great Gift Surface Pro 9 vs. Pro 8 Brain Foods Thrilling Horror-Mystery Show
Skyward Sword, Pokemon Snap, More Nintendo Switch Games Drop to $40 for Prime Day Sale

These first-party games rarely go on sale.

link and zelda riding birds in skyward sword
Zelda: Skyward Sword is on sale for a limited time. 
Nintendo makes some of the best games for its Nintendo Switch, but the company doesn't put its games on sale often. Amazon's second Prime Day-like event gives Switch owners a chance to save some money for a limited time. 

The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD, Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity, Yoshi's Crafted World, New Pokemon Snap, and Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury are on sale during the two-day Prime Early Access Sale event for $40 each on either the physical copies or digital codes. That's $20 off their regular price. 

Select Nintendo Switch games
$40 at Amazon

Amazon also put two Switch games bundles on sale during the event. Digital codes for Super Mario Odyssey and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe are available for $75, making each one $37.50 instead of the typical $60 apiece. Two of the newer titles for the Switch -- Splatoon 3 and Kirby and the Forgotten Land -- can be purchased together for $100, which is $20 less than buying each title individually. 

Nintendo Switch game bundles
$75 at Amazon

Not to be outdone, Best Buy has the same games on sale, plus Nintendo Switch Sports for the same $40 price tag, which is a $10 price cut. 

Select Nintendo Switch games for $40
$40 at Best Buy

