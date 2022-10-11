Skyward Sword, Pokemon Snap, More Nintendo Switch Games Drop to $40 for Prime Day Sale

This story is part of Amazon Prime Day, CNET's guide to everything you need to know and how to find the best deals.

Nintendo makes some of the best games for its Nintendo Switch, but the company doesn't put its games on sale often. Amazon's second Prime Day-like event gives Switch owners a chance to save some money for a limited time.

, , , , and are on sale during the two-day Prime Early Access Sale event for $40 each on either the physical copies or digital codes. That's $20 off their regular price.

Amazon also put two Switch games bundles on sale during the event. Digital codes for are available for $75, making each one $37.50 instead of the typical $60 apiece. Two of the newer titles for the Switch -- -- can be purchased together for $100, which is $20 less than buying each title individually.

Not to be outdone, Best Buy has the same games on sale, plus for the same $40 price tag, which is a $10 price cut.