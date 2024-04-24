Save 40% With This Roku Streambar and Subwoofer Bundle

If upgrading your home theater setup with the minimum is on your wishlist, this Roku Streambar and Wireless Bass subwoofer combo deal might be for you. This wireless system does more than provide great quality sound, it also lets you use the Roku interface in 4K and HDR as well. Best of all, it costs only $150 right now, down from its usual price of $250. Note that these kinds of limited-time deals don't tend to hang around for long: Ordering now is the only way to make sure that you won't miss out.

The system is equipped with HDMI and optical connectivity so you can quickly connect it to your TV. Its best features are the wireless and Bluetooth functions that let you use your favorite headphones or even expand your sound system using other Roku speakers for an even more cinematic experience. You'll get the full benefits of the Roku interface, which lets you enjoy Roku-exclusive channels or connect to popular streaming services such as Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime or YouTube (remember these are sold separately or require an extra payment for ad-free versions).

Tired of very loud commercials that force you to make quick adjustments? This soundbar and subwoofer system let you create settings that will do that for you so you won't have to worry about major sound discrepancies. You can also boost voice volumes and even create settings for night TV watching -- perfect for keeping the peace between you, your neighbors and your housemates. Dolby settings mean your movie nights in will get an upgrade. Act now to snag this deal and save $100.

